Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: “Our ten-year partnership with Dubai Municipality reflects a shared commitment to making essential services more convenient and accessible. Over the past decade, we have combined Dubai Municipality’s service excellence with our extensive network and payment capabilities to provide customers with a reliable and efficient channel for completing their transactions. We look forward to building on this strong foundation and continuing to support Dubai’s evolving smart service ecosystem.”