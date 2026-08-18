Customers can pay Dubai Municipality fees through Al Ansari Exchange branches across UAE
Dubai: Annual Dubai Municipality collections made through Al Ansari Exchange have risen by approximately 710% over the past decade, marking 10 years of a partnership that allows individual and corporate customers to pay government service fees through the exchange company’s branch network across the UAE.
The partnership was established in 2016, expanding the channels available to customers for completing Dubai Municipality payments.
Al Ansari Exchange and Dubai Municipality said the increase in annual collections reflected customer adoption of the service, its operational reliability and demand for convenient payment channels.
“We highly value our decade-long partnership with Al Ansari Exchange. This collaboration has contributed to enhancing service delivery efficiency and simplifying the customer journey for the payment of Dubai Municipality fees," said Sayed Ismail Al Hashemi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality.
The partnership has also expanded the range of payment channels available to customers using Dubai Municipality services.
“The partnership has had a tangible impact by improving payment collection efficiency and expanding the range of available payment channels, making our services more accessible and enhancing customer satisfaction," he added. "At Dubai Municipality, we remain committed to leveraging digital transformation to deliver smart and efficient services that enhance the quality of life and wellbeing of our customers.”
Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: “Our ten-year partnership with Dubai Municipality reflects a shared commitment to making essential services more convenient and accessible. Over the past decade, we have combined Dubai Municipality’s service excellence with our extensive network and payment capabilities to provide customers with a reliable and efficient channel for completing their transactions. We look forward to building on this strong foundation and continuing to support Dubai’s evolving smart service ecosystem.”