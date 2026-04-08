LuLu Exchange partners with Dubai Municipality to enable seamless payment services

Partnership is designed to enhance convenience
LuLu International Exchange has signed a strategic Agreement with Dubai Municipality to enhance accessibility and convenience for customers in settling Dubai Municipality Payments for various services through LuLu Exchange’s extensive branch network across the UAE.
The agreement was signed by Sayed Ismaeil Al Hashimi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Municipality and Mr. Thampi Sudarsanan, Chief Executive Officer of LuLu Exchange UAE.
Under the agreement, customers (both individuals and companies) can now visit any designated LuLu Exchange branches to conveniently pay for Dubai Municipality services and fines in cash or by Cheque. The partnership is designed to enhance convenience, making essential government services more accessible while offering a seamless and hassle-free payment experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Thampi Sudarsanan, Chief Executive Officer of LuLu Exchange, said, “This collaboration marks an important step in expanding meaningful and value driven services across our trusted branch network. We are making government services more accessible, more convenient and closer to the communities we serve through this initiative.”
Sayed Ismaeil Al Hashimi, acting CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “This agreement supports Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance service accessibility and provide more convenient payment channels for customers. By expanding the collection network through a trusted partner such as LuLu Exchange, Dubai Municipality is strengthening the efficiency of its financial services and reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, customer-centric government services for individuals and businesses across the emirate.”
This partnership reflects LuLu Exchange’s ongoing commitment to broadening its service offering and strengthening its role as a trusted financial services partner for communities across the UAE. By expanding access to essential government payment services through its branch network, LuLu Exchange continues to deliver on its promise of customer-focused, reliable service.