LuLu Exchange partners with Dubai Municipality to enable seamless payment services

Sayed Ismaeil Al Hashimi, acting CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “This agreement supports Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance service accessibility and provide more convenient payment channels for customers. By expanding the collection network through a trusted partner such as LuLu Exchange, Dubai Municipality is strengthening the efficiency of its financial services and reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, customer-centric government services for individuals and businesses across the emirate.”