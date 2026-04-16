LuLu Money’s Innovation Hub to drive actionable AI in financial services

“LuLu Money was made in the UAE, and then we took it to the world. Through this new Innovation Hub, we will continue to build on that success,” said Adeeb Ahamed, MD of LuLu Financial Holdings. “For us, there is no better place to launch this than UAE, a country where visionary leadership has created an environment for entrepreneurs to thrive, and where people from more than 150 nationalities come together to build, contribute, and grow.”