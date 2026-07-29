Dubai Investments acquires full ownership of CMC Dubai hospital

The deal makes the Dubai Healthcare City hospital a wholly owned subsidiary
Dubai: Dubai Investments has acquired the remaining 80 per cent stake in Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai (CMC Dubai), increasing its ownership from 20 per cent to 100 per cent and making the hospital a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.
The acquisition, completed through Dubai Investments Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is part of the group's strategy to increase ownership in businesses operating in sectors with strong long-term growth potential.
Located in Dubai Healthcare City, CMC Dubai has become one of the UAE's leading tertiary care hospitals since opening in 2020. The hospital is known for its specialised healthcare services, internationally trained physicians, advanced medical technology and patient-centred care.
Today, the hospital operates more than 100 inpatient beds and provides specialised treatment across multiple medical disciplines through a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.
According to Dubai Investments, the hospital has continued to grow its patient volumes while expanding its specialised services. It serves patients from across the UAE, the GCC and international markets, strengthening its position as a key healthcare provider in the country.
Commenting on the acquisition, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said the move reflects the group's confidence in the long-term potential of the healthcare sector.
"The 100 per cent ownership of Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai reflects the Group's conviction in the long-term growth potential of the healthcare sector and the strategy of increasing ownership in high-quality businesses where the Group can create greater value through active stewardship and long-term investment."
He added that full ownership would give the company greater strategic and operational flexibility to support the hospital's expansion, strengthen its specialised healthcare services and benefit from its future growth.
"The Group will continue to invest in capabilities that enhance patient outcomes, operational excellence and long-term competitiveness."
CMC Dubai is part of the internationally recognised Clemenceau Medicine network. The hospital offers inpatient and outpatient care across a wide range of medical specialties and is supported by advanced diagnostic technologies, specialised centres of excellence, robotic-assisted surgery and modern healthcare facilities.
Dubai Investments said the hospital has continued to expand its medical capabilities while strengthening its position as a destination for high-quality healthcare in the region.