Trus Holding celebrates 20-year milestone with the inauguration of its new corporate headquarters in Dubai

Commenting on the occasion, Sameer Paravatty, Managing Director of Trus Holding Group, said, “The inauguration of our new corporate office marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 20 years of growth, resilience, and business excellence since our establishment in 2006. As we scale our footprint across seven nations and manage an expanding portfolio of twelve specialized companies, this strategic hub in Dubai will serve as the core foundation for cross-border collaboration, technological innovation, and sustainable growth across all our business verticals. By centralizing our leadership and corporate strategy, we are better positioned to empower our regional partners, optimize our logistics network, and deliver outcomes for the businesses that trust us daily.”