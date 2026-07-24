Spyker Digital launched as new blockchain-focused venture

“For many years, I have been invested in rare automobiles and have always admired Spyker’s unique design language and extraordinary heritage,” he said. “Becoming a co-owner of Spyker is both a personal and strategic investment. Our goal is to preserve everything that makes the brand special while helping it enter a new era of growth, innovation, and global relevance. Spyker Digital will become a synergy of European engineering tradition and the digital economy, where luxury experiences are integrated with blockchain products and tokenized ecosystems.”