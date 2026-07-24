Spyker Digital launched as new blockchain-focused venture

The company will focus on rethinking how luxury brands engage with customers
Spyker Digital has been officially launched as a new technology company aimed at building digital infrastructure and ownership solutions for the premium mobility and luxury ecosystem. The initiative is designed to connect traditional high-end engineering and craftsmanship with emerging digital technologies, including blockchain-based systems and new models of asset interaction.
The company will focus on rethinking how luxury brands engage with customers, manage ownership experiences, and extend their ecosystems into the digital economy, while preserving the exclusivity and heritage associated with Spyker.
The launch comes alongside a significant strategic development: Volodymyr Nosov, founder and president of W Group and WhiteBIT, has acquired a substantial stake in Spyker, becoming co-owner of the Dutch luxury automotive brand.
The investment marks a deeper alignment between Spyker’s heritage in handcrafted engineering and W Group’s expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem, which spans fintech, blockchain services, and global digital platforms.
Spyker Digital has been formed jointly by W Group and Spyker, positioning itself at the intersection of Web3 technologies and real-world luxury assets. The company is expected to explore blockchain-enabled ownership models and digital engagement frameworks for high-value products and experiences.
Nosov described the partnership as a long-term convergence of traditional engineering excellence and the digital economy.
“For many years, I have been invested in rare automobiles and have always admired Spyker’s unique design language and extraordinary heritage,” he said. “Becoming a co-owner of Spyker is both a personal and strategic investment. Our goal is to preserve everything that makes the brand special while helping it enter a new era of growth, innovation, and global relevance. Spyker Digital will become a synergy of European engineering tradition and the digital economy, where luxury experiences are integrated with blockchain products and tokenized ecosystems.”
The move reflects a broader expansion strategy within W Group, which is extending beyond its core fintech and crypto operations into premium manufacturing and luxury mobility. The group is evolving toward a diversified international holding structure that integrates Web3 infrastructure with established real-world industries.
At the center of that ecosystem is WhiteBIT, one of the largest European crypto exchanges by traffic, serving tens of millions of users across more than 150 countries and supporting a wide range of digital assets and trading pairs. That infrastructure is increasingly being positioned to support traditional industries entering the digital economy.
Spyker leadership has welcomed the partnership as a catalyst for the brand’s next phase of development.
Victor Muller, founder and CEO of Spyker, said the collaboration strengthens the company’s long-term direction: “With Volodymyr Nosov and W Group joining us as partners, we gain not only long-term strategic support, but also access to technologies and expertise that will help us build the next chapter of the Spyker story.”
He added that the growing momentum around the brand signals strong demand for its continued evolution, with Spyker Digital forming a key pillar of its future strategy.
The launch positions Spyker as part of a wider trend among heritage luxury brands exploring digital infrastructure layers, blockchain integration, and new ownership frameworks designed to extend brand value beyond physical products into programmable digital ecosystems.