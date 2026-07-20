From jewellery shops to smartphones: The evolution of bullion ownership

Imagine owning investment-grade bullion in less time than it takes to order a coffee. No vaults. No safes. No stacks of paperwork. Investors can now access gold and silver more easily, without many of the challenges associated with actual bullion.

Investnation's Bullion Account is part of this shift, allowing users to buy, hold and sell gold and silver directly through the Investnation app. Starting from Dh250, investors can gain exposure to precious metals without having to purchase bars or coins outright. All holdings are backed by LBMA-certified actual gold and silver with 999.9 purity, securely stored with internationally recognised custodians.

Bringing precious metals into the digital era

For generations, investing in bullion often meant dealing with storage, transportation, insurance and liquidity considerations. Through the Investnation app, users can purchase gold and silver in grams at live market prices, track their holdings in real time and sell during market hours when needed. The experience is designed to offer greater accessibility while maintaining ownership of investment-grade bullion.

A more accessible approach to ownership

One of the biggest changes in recent years has been the reduction of entry barriers. Rather than requiring substantial upfront capital, digital bullion platforms allow investors to start small and build positions gradually over time.

With a minimum investment of Dh250, Investnation's Bullion Account provides a more accessible entry point for first-time investors, young professionals and individuals looking to diversify their portfolios without making large one-time commitments. The ability to access both gold and silver through a single platform offers additional flexibility for those seeking diversified exposure within the precious metals space.

Convenience meets ownership

The growing adoption of digital wealth solutions reflects a broader trend across the UAE's investment landscape: making financial products more accessible, transparent and user-friendly. As technology continues to reshape investing, digital bullion accounts are helping modernise one of the world's oldest asset classes. Combining the security of actual bullion with the convenience of digital investing, Investnation offers a streamlined way to access gold and silver.

For more details, visit www.investnation.com or download the Investnation app from App Store or Play Store.