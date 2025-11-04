GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Holding and Palantir create Aither to scale AI across the UAE economy

Aither to accelerate applied AI across UAE industries after 18 months of proven results

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the signing ceremony took place in Dubai between Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding, and Noam Perski, Executive Vice President at Palantir.
Dubai: Dubai has unveiled a new enterprise AI player with the launch of Aither, a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Palantir Technologies that will scale advanced AI capabilities across public and private sectors. The partnership formalises 18 months of operational collaboration and marks Palantir’s first joint venture in the UAE.

Aither is positioned to deploy AI into real-world operations at pace, building on use cases already delivered inside Dubai Holding’s portfolio. Those early projects span real estate, hospitality, finance and infrastructure, supporting brands such as Nakheel, Meraas and Jumeirah. Results to date include faster decision-making, stronger data visibility and measurable operational efficiencies.

The creation of Aither also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets Dh100 billion a year in value from digital transformation and seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position in applied artificial intelligence. The venture will contribute by localising enterprise AI capability, building local talent and supporting governance frameworks that guide responsible deployment.

Aither will operate as a national platform to industrialise AI across priority sectors and help more UAE institutions adopt advanced software, modern data systems and automation in core operations. It will support government entities along with local corporates that are preparing for scaled AI adoption.

“Through Aither, we are extending proven AI capabilities to the wider market, supporting Dubai’s digital ambitions and the UAE’s goal to accelerate economic diversification and strengthen its global leadership in the digital economy,” said Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding

Aither will focus on secure, sovereign and high-impact AI applications, backed by Palantir’s platforms and Dubai Holding’s market reach and operational experience. Knowledge transfer and skills development form part of the mandate, reinforcing the UAE’s push to build a domestic AI talent pipeline.

