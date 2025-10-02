Dubai gold prices steady near record levels following sharp gains

(Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait .) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-karat gold was back up at ₹11,924 per gram, and the rate for 22-karat gold rose to ₹10,930 per gram Thursday morning.

Just a week ago, gold hit new highs in Dubai when 24-karat touched Dh452.25 and 22-karat Dh418.75 per gram. Prices have since gained more than Dh14 in eight days.

Bullion held near $3,860 an ounce — about $35 below Wednesday’s peak — with the suspension of federal operations threatening a blackout in key economic data the Fed relies on for policy decisions.

Globally, gold steadied after a five-day rally that pushed it to record highs, as the US government shutdown took effect and traders boosted bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts following weak economic data.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.