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Borouge suspends Ruwais production in Abu Dhabi after debris damage

Output halted in affected units as firm assesses damage and continues repairs work

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Dubai: Borouge Plc confirmed that the incident at its Ruwais Industrial Area facilities on Sunday led to asset damage and a temporary halt in affected operations.

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The company stated: “Borouge Plc confirms that an incident occurred at its production facilities located at the Ruwais Industrial Area on 5 April.”

It added that “following a successful interception by air defence, falling debris resulted in damage to assets,” while confirming “there were no injuries and the resulting fires were all brought under control.”

“Production activity in affected areas has been suspended following the incident whilst damage assessment and repairs are carried out,” the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), on Monday.

'Financial resilience'

The company also highlighted market conditions. “A global shortage of polyolefins is driving a strong recovery in prices in March which has continued in April,” it said.

Borouge said it remains financially positioned to manage near-term impact. “Borouge retains significant financial resilience to navigate short term operational disruption due to its strong cash generation and significant available liquidity.”

Borouge pointed to strong operating performance heading into the disruption. “In the first quarter of 2026, Borouge achieved high utilisation rates and was able to sell a significant proportion of its production during the month of March via alternative routes,” the statement said.

The company noted its assessment reflects current information and remains subject to change as the situation evolves.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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