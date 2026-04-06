Borouge suspends Ruwais production in Abu Dhabi after debris damage

Output halted in affected units as firm assesses damage and continues repairs work
Dubai: Borouge Plc confirmed that the incident at its Ruwais Industrial Area facilities on Sunday led to asset damage and a temporary halt in affected operations.
The company stated: “Borouge Plc confirms that an incident occurred at its production facilities located at the Ruwais Industrial Area on 5 April.”
It added that “following a successful interception by air defence, falling debris resulted in damage to assets,” while confirming “there were no injuries and the resulting fires were all brought under control.”
“Production activity in affected areas has been suspended following the incident whilst damage assessment and repairs are carried out,” the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), on Monday.
The company also highlighted market conditions. “A global shortage of polyolefins is driving a strong recovery in prices in March which has continued in April,” it said.
Borouge said it remains financially positioned to manage near-term impact. “Borouge retains significant financial resilience to navigate short term operational disruption due to its strong cash generation and significant available liquidity.”
Borouge pointed to strong operating performance heading into the disruption. “In the first quarter of 2026, Borouge achieved high utilisation rates and was able to sell a significant proportion of its production during the month of March via alternative routes,” the statement said.
The company noted its assessment reflects current information and remains subject to change as the situation evolves.