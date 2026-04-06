Borouge suspends Ruwais production in Abu Dhabi after debris damage

Borouge pointed to strong operating performance heading into the disruption. “In the first quarter of 2026, Borouge achieved high utilisation rates and was able to sell a significant proportion of its production during the month of March via alternative routes,” the statement said.

The company also highlighted market conditions. “A global shortage of polyolefins is driving a strong recovery in prices in March which has continued in April,” it said.

“Production activity in affected areas has been suspended following the incident whilst damage assessment and repairs are carried out,” the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), on Monday.

It added that “following a successful interception by air defence, falling debris resulted in damage to assets,” while confirming “there were no injuries and the resulting fires were all brought under control.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.