Bangladesh Thai Aluminium PLC reinvents brand, diversifies into new markets

Beyond aluminium, BTA has expanded into the food and beverage sector, exporting juice products to the US, Europe and the Middle East. “We are open to foreign investment in this company, which has huge potential,” says Hamid. That reflects the opportunities open to investors right across BTA. Bangladeshi aluminium products enjoy export benefits from duty-free access to the EU and other markets; coupled with government export incentives of up to 15%, BTA represents a secure, scalable partner for UAE investors.