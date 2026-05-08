Bangladesh Thai Aluminium PLC reinvents brand, diversifies into new markets

BTA enters food and beverage exports, inviting foreign investors to tap incentives
Bangladesh Thai Aluminium (BTA), which manufactures structural Aluminium profiles for building glazing and interiors, has undergone a transformation strategy designed around three goals: brand value, domestic growth and sectoral diversification. A balancing, modernisation, restructuring and equipment programme saw the introduction of new product options, increased capacity and upgraded facilities, while a renewed local focus targeted grass-roots customers in semi-urban and rural areas. “We took extensive steps to make our products popular, encouraging people to use aluminium in buildings instead of wood or steel,” explains BTA Chairperson Rubina Hamid.
This supports a broader diversification strategy, with BTA now supplying industries from lighting and appliances to textiles and pharmaceuticals. Enabling this is a fully integrated, state-of-the-art factory housing billet casting, extrusion, anodising and powder coating under one roof.
Beyond aluminium, BTA has expanded into the food and beverage sector, exporting juice products to the US, Europe and the Middle East. “We are open to foreign investment in this company, which has huge potential,” says Hamid. That reflects the opportunities open to investors right across BTA. Bangladeshi aluminium products enjoy export benefits from duty-free access to the EU and other markets; coupled with government export incentives of up to 15%, BTA represents a secure, scalable partner for UAE investors.
QUOTE (55/76 CHARS): “We took extensive steps to make our products popular.” - Rubina Hamid, Chairperson, Bangladesh Thai Aluminium (BTA)