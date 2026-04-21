EGA to acquire 80% of Italy’s Eco Green, expanding aluminium recycling footprint

Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium said it plans to acquire an 80% stake in Italian recycling firm Eco Green, as it accelerates expansion of its aluminium recycling business in Europe.

The Nogara site is undergoing an expansion that will add 15,000 tonnes per year of recycled aluminium capacity, with completion expected in the second half of 2026.

Eco Green specialises in aluminium scrap collection, sorting and casting, as well as dross processing, distributing more than 70,000 tonnes of material annually. Its operations include a plant in Villafranca di Verona handling about 23,000 tonnes of scrap each year, and a nearby facility in Nogara di Verona producing more than 20,000 tonnes of secondary aluminium sows annually.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will extend EGA’s presence in the European scrap market and add new production capacity in northeast Italy.

Analysts expect global demand for recycled aluminium to double by 2040, driven by lower energy use and emissions compared with primary production. Recycling aluminium requires about 95% less energy and generates significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe is the world’s third-largest recycled aluminium market after the United States and China. Recycled aluminium currently meets about 40% of the region’s demand, with consumption estimated at 4.9 million tonnes in 2025 and projected to reach around 7.2 million tonnes by 2033, according to CRU.

Eco Green serves more than 60 customers across Europe and maintains a network of over 350 scrap suppliers, providing access to consistent feedstock. The company, founded in 1993 by the Scappini family, employs around 70 people, and its management team is expected to remain in place after the transaction.

Following completion, EGA’s recycling capacity is expected to exceed 400,000 tonnes per year across the UAE, Europe and the United States, with a further 200,000 tonnes under development. The company markets recycled aluminium under the RevivAL brand.

The acquisition is part of EGA’s broader push to build a global recycling network alongside its primary aluminium operations. The company already operates the UAE’s largest recycling plant in Al Taweelah, Abu Dhabi, and has acquired facilities in Germany and the United States.

EGA has been expanding its recycling footprint through acquisitions, including Germany’s Leichtmetall in 2024 and U.S.-based Spectro Alloys, which has since increased its production capacity.

“At EGA, we are making rapid progress in building a global aluminium recycling business alongside expanding our primary aluminium production,” he said. “Eco Green will bring EGA reach and expertise in the European aluminium scrap market.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.