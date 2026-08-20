That confidence is backed by Amanat’s H1-2026 financial earnings, which Ireland assures were not impacted by the ongoing regional geopolitics. Revenue rose 24 per cent year on year to Dh 582.5 million in the first half of 2026, while EBITDA increased 30 per cent to Dh 226.4 million and profit jumped 46 per cent to Dh 153.3 million. Its EBITDA margin also expanded to 39 per cent from 37 per cent.

The Dubai-listed investment company, which has built its portfolio around healthcare and education businesses , is entering the next phase of its expansion with a clear view that both sectors can continue growing even amid geopolitical uncertainty and higher living costs.

“We're in resilient sectors as well. So, education and healthcare are known globally for being resilient, and I think that’s what we've seen coming through in the results,” he said.

“In the segment of the market we operate in, we believe that there’s undersupply,” he said. That creates an opportunity for Amanat to expand not simply by adding hospital beds, but by building a broader healthcare ecosystem around patients who need rehabilitation, long-term care, diagnostics and other services.

The H1 results show how quickly the healthcare platform is scaling: Cambridge’s revenue increased 28 per cent to Dh235.3 million, while EBITDA rose 58 per cent to Dh62.4 million. Licensed healthcare beds increased 18 per cent to 666, with another 49 beds licensed in Khobar after the reporting period.

In Al Khobar, Amanat opened a 150-bed hospital in November 2024 after converting an existing site previously zoned for a hotel. “We took an existing site, which had actually been zoned for a hotel, and we converted that, and we opened out 150 beds in November 2024,” he explained.

Amanat has expanded Cambridge Hospital Jeddah from 130 beds to 200 beds after refurbishing and modernising the existing facility. Ireland said the company is now adding another 70 beds, taking capacity to 270 beds, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2028.

The company has earmarked about Dh900 million of its planned Dh1.5 billion deployment for mergers and acquisitions, while Dh500 million to Dh600 million is intended for greenfield projects, capacity expansion and new service lines. More than Dh500 million had already been deployed or committed by the time of the H1 results.

Amanat is not restricting that growth to the UAE. Ireland said the GCC — with the UAE as its home market — remains the company's primary focus, but the group is prepared to consider international opportunities where they meet its financial and strategic requirements.

He said 79 per cent of Middlesex University Dubai students have a job within six months of graduation, which he described as one of the highest rates in the market.

“We see that continuing to grow, and in special needs, there continues to be an undersupply of special needs centres across the region,” he said.

Amanat’s education portfolio includes Middlesex University Dubai, NEMA and specialist education and care businesses through Almasar Education. The group's education business generated Dh347.2 million in revenue during H1 2026, up 22 per cent year on year, while EBITDA increased 33 per cent to Dh179.9 million. Student and beneficiary numbers reached approximately 28,900, up 21 per cent, with Middlesex University Dubai enrolments reaching about 7,200.

“We honestly believe that within our two sectors, there's enough to do,” he said. That focus may ultimately be the most important part of Amanat's growth pitch.

Despite its ambitions, Amanat does not currently plan to diversify beyond healthcare and education. Ireland said the company believes there is enough opportunity within the two sectors it knows best.

For Ireland, the proposition to shareholders is straightforward: grow the underlying businesses, deploy capital into further growth and provide a consistent dividend. “So, the metrics will continue to go up. We will deploy the cash, which will lead to further growth, and you will be able to get a consistent dividend,” he said.

“The key goal at the moment is to make sure that we continue to grow the core business,” he said, while ensuring the remaining deployment is directed towards synergistic businesses that can deliver the company's 10 per cent ROE target.

Artificial intelligence is another area where Ireland sees an opportunity rather than a threat to the sectors. In healthcare, he said AI can automate workflows and patient records, while predictive technologies can help identify when patients may need intervention.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.