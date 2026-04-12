GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

ADNOC Gas, Fertiglobe named top picks in Bernstein’s MENA energy call

Broker sees up to 25% upside, flags UAE energy model and strong cashflows

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ADNOC Gas, Fertiglobe named top picks in Bernstein’s MENA energy call
Shutterstock

Dubai: Bernstein has initiated coverage on the MENA energy sector with a bullish view on UAE-listed ADNOC Gas and Fertiglobe, naming both among its top investment picks and pointing to strong cashflow visibility, sovereign backing and disciplined capital structures.

The global equity research firm, backed by Societe Generale and AllianceBernstein, said the UAE’s energy model stands out for its ability to convert state-owned assets into investable platforms with consistent returns, supported by long-term contracts and active capital allocation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

ADNOC Gas in focus

ADNOC Gas was rated Outperform with a price target of Dh4.08 per share, implying about 25% upside from prevailing levels as of April 9.

Bernstein described the company as a core platform for long-term gas growth, supported by contracted domestic supply and pre-sold LNG volumes that reduce execution risk and provide stable earnings visibility.

The report also pointed to ADNOC Gas’ role in anchoring domestic gas supply as the UAE targets self-sufficiency by 2030, with revenues structured in a way that resembles regulated income streams.

Fertiglobe seen as structural play

Fertiglobe was also assigned an Outperform rating, with a price target of Dh3.66 per share, the highest among analysts currently covering the stock. The target implies roughly 20% upside based on April 9 closing levels.

Bernstein highlighted Fertiglobe’s position as a low-cost nitrogen producer, supported by access to competitively priced gas feedstock and a diversified asset base across the UAE, Egypt and Algeria.

The firm also pointed to longer-term upside linked to the company’s role in low-carbon ammonia, an area expected to gain traction as global energy systems shift.

Model built on visibility

Bernstein’s broader thesis centres on the region’s sovereign-led energy model, where governments act as active capital allocators, using listed entities to generate predictable cashflows and dividends.

The firm noted that this approach creates unusually high earnings visibility across the energy value chain, spanning upstream, midstream, downstream and utilities.

It also highlighted ADNOC’s transition from a traditional national oil company into a network of listed subsidiaries, allowing capital recycling, improving transparency and drawing in international investors while maintaining strategic control.

The report comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, yet Bernstein pointed to the UAE energy sector’s resilience, supported by conservative fiscal policies and stable operating structures.

“State owned assets into investable platforms at speed,” the firm said, describing a model that continues to attract investor interest even during periods of external uncertainty.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New 13+ settings, tighter content filters and added parental controls aim to create a safer online experience for young users — as global scrutiny on child safety grows.

Instagram tightens teen safety controls in UAE, MENA

2m read
Dubai Basketball shocked Žalgiris Kaunas to keep their play-off dreams alive

Dubai Basketball rally in epic fourth quarter comeback

2m read
Top UAE official criticises Zarif article, cites regional aggression.

Gargash: Iran attacks show ‘arrogance, not strength’

1m read
England’s Chris Wood has scored a major milestone in his professional career. Crowned champion of the 2025-2026 MENA Golf Tour season, he has secured three wins during the season in three different countries. This underlines his strong return to competition after previously winning three DP World Tour titles and competing in the Ryder Cup.

Chris Wood crowned season chamption

2m read