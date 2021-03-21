ONLINE HOLY WEEK IN MANILA

"Holy Week" services in several churches in Metro Manila will be conducted online for now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.



The Diocese of Novaliches announced churches in its vicinity would be under lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, adding services would be streamed online in the meantime and on-site activities would resume on Easter Sunday (April 4).



In a statement dated March 20, Bishop Roberto O. Gaa, DD said, "This in order for us to help arrest the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, especially in this part of Metro Manila where our Diocese is located and where some 11 Barangays out of 20 are greatly affected. I believe that if nothing drastic is done and things are left as they are now, the worsening situation could spill further onto other places both within and beyond our Diocese."



The Diocese of Novaliches covers 71 parishes in Caloocan City and Quezon City.



The Diocese of Cubao also announced it would be enforcing a lockdown in all of its parishes from March 22 to April 4.



