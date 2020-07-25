DUBAI: The UAE has launched on Saturday the Young Economist Program, the first-of-its-kind program in the Arab world that aims to train young people to become future leaders in the field of economics.
The program was launched under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and the UAE Federal Youth Authority.
The programme seeks to equip UAE Youth with the necessary skills and exposure to jump-start their careers in international and national economics organisations.
Sheikh Hamdan sent out a tweet on Saturday about the new program.
Online registrations are now open. The program includes internship opportunities, meeting top leaders in the field of economics, field visits to economic landmarks and financial centers, technical workshops, training sessions, books and readings, specialised online courses, participation in conferences and events.
Among the program leaders are Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdullah BinTouq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Federal Youth Authority; Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hamadi, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
Key figures behind the program include Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority; Saeed Mohammed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority; Abdullah Mohammad Al Awar, CEO of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre; Abdulfattah Sharaf, Group General Manager, CEO, UAE and Head of International HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd.; Jammal Al Kibbi, Head of World Bank GCC, and Hamoud Al Mahmoud, Editor in Chief of Harvard Business Review Arabia.
Other program leaders named include Raed Barqawi, Editor in Chief of Al Khaleej; Riyadh Hamade, MENA Executive Editor of Blooomberg News; Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg Chief Economist for Emerging Markets; Pablo Hernandez-Lagos, assistant professor of economic, New York University Abu Dhabi.