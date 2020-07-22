1 of 6
Master & Dynamic MW65 headphones: The Master & Dynamic MW65 is among the most stylish over-ear wireless headphones money can buy today. These cans use luxurious lambskin for the ear pads and anodized aluminium for the metal frame. Comfortable and equipped with active noise cancelling, these headphones ship with an airplane jack adapter, an audio cable, charging cable and adapter, and a leather canvas travel pouch. AED1,835
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
Tudor Black Bay GMT: Tudor is Rolex’s more adventurous sibling brand. The Black Bay GMT features a bi-colour anodized aluminium bezel with a 24-hour scale that helps users track three different time zones, which makes it an ideal travel watch. Like every other steel Black Bay model, this 41 mm wide case has a closed caseback, is water-resistant to 200 meters, and is powered by a chronometer-grade movement. This is good to take you from the boardroom to the beach with effortless ease. Approx. AED15,000
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
Montblanc #my4810 Cabin Trolley: Montblanc may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of cabin baggage, but their leather backpacks and cabin trolleys are perfect for business travel or short haul trips. The #my4810 cabin trolley is a compact four-wheel carry-on made in polycarbonate with leather trim. You can even get your initials monogrammed on leather tabs on the side of the case. AED2,600
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
G9 Harrington jacket: Also known as the blouson, this cotton jacket is lightweight, waterproof, and goes just as well with t-shirt and jeans as it would with chinos and button-down shirts. This style was invented in 1937 in Manchester by John and Isaac Miller, they called this jacket - with its stand-up collar, knitted cuffs, raglan sleeves, flap pockets, and distinct Tartan lining – the G9 Harrington and sold it under the Baracuta brand name. Favoured by style icons like Steve McQueen and James Dean in the past, the company still sells the G9 from their website. AED800
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
Clark’s Desert Boots: Another menswear staple, the versatile Desert Boot can double as a dressier alternative to trainers or take the formal edge of a suit. The boot’s origins are tied to the “crepe soled rough suede boots” that Englishman Nathan Clark (of the C & J Clarke shoemaking family) observed on British troops that served in Egypt during the Second World War. Comfortable and classic, the Desert Boot’s appeal has endured over the decades. AED500
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
Nappa Dori Savant Tote: Nappa Dori is a Delhi-based store that sells premium handcrafted leather goods. Their Savant Tote bag can fit everything from your MacBook and camera with space for more. Made from sturdy canvas with leather trims, this stylish tote has plenty of pockets and comes with a detachable shoulder strap. It is available in olive green, black, and grey canvas. AED900
Image Credit: Supplied