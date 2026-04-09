Why Middle East oil and gas recovery could take months despite ceasefire

Around 11 million barrels per day of oil production remain shut in across the region, with recovery dependent first on restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Dubai: The Middle East’s oil and gas recovery is set to stretch over months — and in some cases years — even as a ceasefire opens a limited path to resume flows.

Even under stable conditions, Iraq could take six to nine months to return to previous output levels due to reservoir and operational constraints, said Fraser McKay, head of upstream analysis at Wood Mackenzie.

Storage capacity varies widely, from about a month in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to under two weeks in Iraq and Kuwait, while more than half of pre-war output could return before logistics ease and full recovery timelines will differ by country, Wood Mackenzie revealed.

Tanker movement remains uncertain despite incentives to resume transit, while ballast vessels may delay entry to avoid getting trapped if conflict resumes, and onshore inventories cannot be quickly loaded due to port constraints, according to Gelder, while adding that shipping logistics will cap recovery for several weeks before upstream production becomes the limiting factor.

A full restart of the facility’s 12 trains could take until the end of August, assuming operations resume soon, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas and LNG analysis at Wood Mackenzie.

“You can’t just push the pause button,” said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute. Damage to parts of Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex could take up to five years to repair, according to Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, chief executive of QatarEnergy.

The conflict has damaged more than 40 energy assets across nine countries, according to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, raising the prospect of prolonged supply chain disruptions.

Even as tankers begin to return, the restart of Middle East energy flows remains constrained by a layered sequence of restoring shipping, clearing storage and gradually ramping up production, according to analysts at Wood Mackenzie.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.