SNOC completes first phase of Al Hadiba project, boosting UAE energy security
Dubai: The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has announced the successful completion of the first phase of the Al Hadiba gas and condensate field development project, paving the way for a more than twofold increase in the corporation’s current gas production.
The milestone is expected to strengthen Sharjah’s long-term energy security and accelerate plans to boost production during 2027.
The corporation said the field is expected to reach a stage of stable production rates by 2028, significantly contributing to meeting future energy demand across the UAE.
Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of SNOC, said the completion of the first phase at such a record pace would help meet the UAE’s growing energy needs.
The project forms part of Sharjah’s efforts to expand its gas production capacity and strengthen the emirate’s contribution to the country’s energy supply.