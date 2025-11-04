Sharjah National Oil Corporation sees success in second well dug at Hedebah

Dubai: Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has confirmed a second successful well in the Hedebah Gas Field, marking a new milestone in the emirate’s onshore energy development. The Hedebah-02 well, drilled to a total depth of 13,200 feet, has been successfully tested and is set for production hookup in the coming months.

SNOC said the new well confirms additional gas-bearing zones, strengthening the company’s appraisal of the field’s potential. The corporation plans to continue drilling to assess the full extent of the structure.

The latest result builds on the 2024 Hedebah-01 discovery, which encountered gas and condensate in the Thamama formations and was brought into production within ten months. Hedebah is Sharjah’s fifth onshore gas and condensate field and the second major discovery in five years.

Masoud Al Hamadi, Executive Director of Upstream, credited the result to coordinated technical and operational efforts across the company. “The successful testing of Hedebah-02 is the result of outstanding teamwork — from geoscience and engineering studies through to planning and execution,” he said.

SNOC CEO Khamis Al Mazrouei said the Hedebah-02 success represents “another important milestone in SNOC’s journey to strengthen Sharjah’s energy resilience and long-term security.” He added that the project reflects the company’s focus on operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

SNOC, established in 2010 as the government-owned oil and gas arm of Sharjah, oversees the emirate’s onshore hydrocarbon assets and gas supply operations. Beyond exploration, it operates strategic gas storage and processing facilities and has announced initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions, including renewable energy and carbon capture projects.

Justin Varghese

