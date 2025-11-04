GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah National Oil Corporation sees success in second well dug at Hedebah

Hedebah-02 well drilled to 13,200 ft tested successfully, set for production soon

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has confirmed a second successful well in the Hedebah Gas Field, marking a new milestone in the emirate’s onshore energy development. The Hedebah-02 well, drilled to a total depth of 13,200 feet, has been successfully tested and is set for production hookup in the coming months.

The latest result builds on the 2024 Hedebah-01 discovery, which encountered gas and condensate in the Thamama formations and was brought into production within ten months. Hedebah is Sharjah’s fifth onshore gas and condensate field and the second major discovery in five years.

SNOC said the new well confirms additional gas-bearing zones, strengthening the company’s appraisal of the field’s potential. The corporation plans to continue drilling to assess the full extent of the structure.

New milestone

SNOC CEO Khamis Al Mazrouei said the Hedebah-02 success represents “another important milestone in SNOC’s journey to strengthen Sharjah’s energy resilience and long-term security.” He added that the project reflects the company’s focus on operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Masoud Al Hamadi, Executive Director of Upstream, credited the result to coordinated technical and operational efforts across the company. “The successful testing of Hedebah-02 is the result of outstanding teamwork — from geoscience and engineering studies through to planning and execution,” he said.

SNOC, established in 2010 as the government-owned oil and gas arm of Sharjah, oversees the emirate’s onshore hydrocarbon assets and gas supply operations. Beyond exploration, it operates strategic gas storage and processing facilities and has announced initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions, including renewable energy and carbon capture projects.

The corporation said the Hedebah developments are central to Sharjah’s broader strategy to enhance domestic energy security and ensure reliable long-term supply.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
