Revealed: The hidden cost of the oil price spikes

Freight and insurance costs add $50 per barrel to Middle East oil shipments
Shipping Middle East oil to East Asia has become dramatically more expensive, with freight and insurance adding nearly $50 per barrel to transportation costs, OPEC data shows.
The real cost of the global oil shock is no longer measured by crude prices alone.
Here's why: Oil prices now go beyond the published forward contract delivery rates of crude oil: tanker freight and insurance costs have soared nearly 12-fold.
Specifically, the expense of transporting and insuring oil shipments from the Middle East to East Asia has surged dramatically, OPEC's figures show.
It means: even without an equivalent increase in the price of crude itself, transportation and insurance can dramatically raise the final cost of imported oil.
This has added a major layer of pressure to energy markets, businesses and consumers.
The latest figures in the November 2026 report of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) show that the combined cost of tanker freight and marine insurance on this route climbed to $49.42 per barrel in October, from just $3.24 in January.
That represents an additional $46.18 per barrel in shipping and insurance expenses in nine months.I
HIDDEN COST OF THE OIL SHOCK: The headline price of crude oil tells only part of the story. The cost of getting that oil safely to market has become a major source of energy inflation. The world is not just paying more for oil. It is paying substantially more to move it. And those additional costs can remain a burden on consumers and businesses even when crude prices begin to ease.
The biggest increase came from very large crude carrier (VLCC) freight rates, which jumped from $3.18 per barrel in January to $37.13 in October — nearly 12 times higher.
Marine insurance costs recorded an even more extraordinary increase, rising from $0.06 to $12.29 per barrel, or more than 200 times the January level.
These are not increases in the price of crude itself. They represent the additional cost of moving oil from producing regions to major consuming markets.
The surge has fundamentally changed the economics of moving Middle Eastern crude to Asian markets.
In January, freight and insurance accounted for approximately 5% of total crude oil costs along the route.
By October, their combined share had risen to 30%.
In short, transportation and insurance have gone from being a relatively small component of delivered oil costs to a major expense in the supply chain.
One of OPEC's most important observations is that the current disruption to the tanker fleet explains only a small fraction of the increase in freight rates and insurance premiums.
This suggests that the cost surge extends beyond the number of tankers available to transport oil.
Security risks, uncertainty over shipping routes and the higher cost of insuring vessels operating in a volatile maritime environment can all influence the economics of oil transportation.
For shipping companies, the risk of operating in or near conflict-affected waters can translate into higher operating and insurance expenses. These costs are ultimately reflected in the price of delivering crude to buyers.
The increase has consequences well beyond the oil industry.
1. Oil-importing countries face higher costs: Even if international crude benchmarks stabilise or decline, elevated transportation and insurance expenses can keep delivered oil prices high.
2. Fuel prices face additional pressure: Refiners and fuel distributors may pass higher procurement and logistics costs through to wholesale and retail markets.
3. Inflation risks increase: More expensive energy feeds into electricity generation, manufacturing, aviation, shipping, agriculture and food distribution.
4. Asian economies are particularly exposed: Countries heavily dependent on Middle Eastern crude, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, face additional costs when importing energy.