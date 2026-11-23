Gold surges as oil and natural gas prices tumble in mixed Monday trading
Commodity prices were mixed on Monday, November 23, amid an extended a three-week losing streak, while and precious metals higher, based on Trading Economics prices as of 11am in Singapore.
Natural gas fell the most, and gold rose the most.
WTI Crude oil in the US dropped 40 cents to $83.007 per barrel while Brent dropped 60 cents to $91.963 per barrel.
Oil prices fell on Monday amid a "selloff" in wider financial markets, driven by concerns over whether the AI sector can boost economic growth, spilled over into commodities.
Asian equities opened lower on Monday (Nov. 23), including a 4% drop in South Korea.
Continuing attacks on Gulf shipping limited the losses, and Brent fell 4% last week and WTI 5%.
Natural gas: Trading Economics also showed natural gas down about 4%, though it was still up 8.33% over the past month. I found no specific reason for the drop.
Gold: Reports show gold futures up between about 2% and 3% in recent sessions. I found no clear driver beyond the broader market selloff.
Iran: One analyst noted that oil moved lower as Trump signaled there’s no rush on an Iran decision.
Over the past month, crude has fallen 18.31%, but it’s still 41.28% above a year ago.
The US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) November outlook expected Brent to stay near $100 a barrel for the rest of the year, well above the 91.963 on your screen.
The outlook says oil rose for a third consecutive month in October, citing tanker attacks in the Persian Gulf, tighter supply and higher shipping costs.
Watch for any decision from Washington, further tanker attacks and a possible equity rebound. I couldn’t find reasons for the moves in wheat, soybeans, copper and coal.
‘Giant hoax’
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has claimed that the sharp decline in oil prices following the November midterm elections vindicates his earlier predictions, describing the controversy surrounding energy prices as a “Giant Hoax”.
In a social media post on Monday, November 23, Trump questioned the timing of the decline in oil prices, suggesting that the movement had happened as he had anticipated.
“Isn’t it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen,” Trump wrote.
Trump's remarks appear aimed at countering criticism over energy costs, particularly the impact of oil and fuel prices on American households, businesses and the wider economy.
Oil prices are politically sensitive in the US because changes in crude prices can influence gasoline, diesel, transportation and food costs. Energy prices also affect inflation expectations and consumer confidence, making them an important issue for voters.
However, a decline in oil prices following an election does not, by itself, establish that the election caused the movement or that political predictions were responsible.
Global crude prices are influenced by several factors, including supply and demand, OPEC+ production decisions, geopolitical developments, inventories, currency movements and expectations about economic growth.
Trump's post puts oil prices back at the centre of the political debate, as the administration seeks to highlight falling energy costs as evidence of economic progress.