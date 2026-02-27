New policy boost for green energy auctions set to transform Philippine power sector
Manila: The Philippines is bracing for what could be the biggest clean energy investment “wave” in its history, in a bid to cut one of South-east Asia’s highest power rates through open markets.
It's a deliberate move backed by new policy push aimed at long-term stability as Manila tries to cut power rates by harnessing renewables and market forces.
The government also hopes to plug huge gaps in energy investments under the new Public-Private Partnership Law (RA 11966, signed in December 2023), via so-called Green Energy Auctions (GEA).
Backed by recent policy reforms, including the new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law, the Philippines is redefining its energy landscape, potentially ushering renewable energy boom
Energy chief Sharon Garin has unveiled a 10-year, ₱25 trillion renewable power auction blitz
Canal-top & elevated solar, geothermal, hydropower, onshore/offshore wind, biomass projects pushed
Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the government expects up to ₱25 trillion ($433) in renewable energy investments over the next decade as it rolls out an aggressive 10-year Green Energy Auction (GEA) roadmap.
“If you think about it, last year (2025) ₱1.3 trillion went into renewable energy, and we’re talking about 10 years here,” Garin told reporters.
The Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) has set a goal of adding 25 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable capacity.
Despite recently terminating “idle” contracts equivalent to around 18,000 megawatts (MW), the DOE insists the country remains on track to hit its target of increasing renewables’ share in the power mix from the current 22 percent to 35 percent by 2030 — even beyond the term of Ferdinand Marcos Jr (which ends in 2028).
The GEA program is a competitive bidding system where renewable energy developers offer electricity supply at fixed, transparent rates.
Winning bidders secure long-term contracts. In turn, these contracts incentivise banks and investors to finance large-scale projects.
The auctions are designed to ensure lower power prices, faster project delivery, and grid stability while accelerating the country’s clean energy transition.
Renewable Energy Management Bureau Director Marissa Cerezo outlined auction rounds through 2035 covering solar, wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), geothermal, hydropower, biomass, and waste-to-energy.
Highlights include:
GEA-5 (2026): 3,300 MW of offshore wind (fixed-bottom) and a special waste-to-energy auction
GEA-6: Onshore wind and floating solar
GEA-7: Rooftop solar in Visayas and Mindanao, plus solar with BESS
GEA-8: Agrisolar, canal-top solar, and elevated solar farms
GEA-9: Biomass, geothermal, solar, hydropower, and onshore wind
Initial auction deliveries (2027–2028) are expected to roll out over 3,200 MW of power production capacity, with another 5,565 MW coming online starting 2028.
Industry players including San Miguel, Aboitiz, CREC and Ayala’s ACEN are pushing hard for battery energy storage systems (BESS), which replace expensive coal-fired “peaker plants”.
The expansion helps stabilise supply as renewable energy (solar/wind) capacity grows, with BESS works like giant powerbanks that store excess power and release it during peak demand — critical for grid reliability.
“By preparing a clear, auction-backed pipeline, we are giving developers and financial institutions the market visibility they need to plan, mobilise capital and deliver projects on schedule,” Garin said.
With policy reforms in place, the Philippines is repositioning itself to usher in an energy “boom” which could redefine its power landscape for decades.
However, grid infrastructure and distribution to consumers via electric cooperatives face challenges. Gensets are common in Philippine provinces.
Frequent brownouts, blamed on aging infrastructure, discourage investments in the coop-services areas as they necessitate huge genset expenses.
Despite the potential, significant investment is needed to address grid congestion, transmission and power distribution snags in remote areas.