GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Egypt prepares for largest-ever hydraulic fracturing operation in its oil and gas history to revive gas output

Bapetco, Halliburton prepare major Western Desert project to boost natural gas production

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The project, which will be executed by US oilfield services company Halliburton, forms part of a five-year strategy by Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to maximise existing infrastructure, deploy advanced extraction technologies and restore production from gas reservoirs experiencing natural decline.
The project, which will be executed by US oilfield services company Halliburton, forms part of a five-year strategy by Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to maximise existing infrastructure, deploy advanced extraction technologies and restore production from gas reservoirs experiencing natural decline.
X/

Dubai: Egypt's Badr El Din Petroleum Company (Bapetco) is preparing to carry out the largest multistage hydraulic fracturing operation in the country's oil and gas history, targeting the Obaiyed H18 horizontal well in the Western Desert as Cairo steps up efforts to reverse declining natural gas production and strengthen domestic energy supplies.

The project, to be executed by US oilfield services company Halliburton, forms part of a five-year strategy by Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to maximise existing infrastructure, deploy advanced extraction technologies and restore production from gas reservoirs experiencing natural decline.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The operation will target the Obaiyed H18 well, drilled in 2019 to a total depth of approximately 5,630 metres, with a horizontal section extending more than 1,600 metres through gas-bearing formations, according to a statement by the ministry.

The project aims to improve reservoir permeability and increase the contact area between the well and the gas-bearing formations, allowing natural gas to flow more efficiently and potentially boosting production.

Bapetco presented a technical study and execution plan developed over several months, outlining the procedures required to carry out the complex stimulation operation.

The project will be implemented in three main phases, beginning with well preparation using a drilling rig, followed by six consecutive hydraulic fracturing stages employing rigless technology, which allows the stimulation process to proceed without a drilling rig.

The final phase will involve well completion and the resumption of production using specialised well-servicing equipment.

Halliburton has completed the mobilisation of specialised equipment to the well site, including 18 high-pressure pumps with a combined hydraulic capacity exceeding 40,000 horsepower, ahead of operations expected to begin in the coming days.

Hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking, involves injecting fluids under high pressure into underground rock formations to create fractures that improve the flow of trapped natural gas into production wells.

Egypt's Petroleum Ministry is banking on the project's success to pave the way for applying similar techniques to other horizontal wells, potentially unlocking additional gas resources and recovering production from ageing reservoirs.

The initiative reflects Egypt's broader push to optimise existing oil and gas assets, improve recovery rates and strengthen domestic natural gas supplies to support the country's energy requirements and economic activity.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

BRDG House launched in Dubai

BRDG House launched in Dubai

2m read
ADIPEC 2026 shifts focus to AI deployment, scalability

ADIPEC 2026 shifts focus to AI deployment, scalability

2m read
Healthcare professionals have been instructed to immediately stop selling, supplying, distributing or using masks from the affected batch.

UAE recalls face masks over contamination concerns

2m read
The Council seeks to maintain secure and efficient operations across every stage of petroleum products trading, including storage, transport, distribution and supply. [Illustrative image]

Dubai tightens controls on petroleum products trading

4m read