GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Egypt announces new oil output from Gulf of Suez field

The Al-Wasl-4 well has begun producing around 2,250 barrels of crude oil per day

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The North Safa field entered production in 2024 and is undergoing further development.
The North Safa field entered production in 2024 and is undergoing further development.
AFP

Dubai: Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced the start of production from a new development well at the North Safa field in the Gulf of Suez, operated by Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the Al-Wasl-4 well has begun producing around 2,250 barrels of crude oil per day and approximately 1.3 million cubic feet of gas per day, raising the company’s total output to about 65,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

The ministry noted that Al-Wasl-4 forms part of the company’s 2026 development plan.

The North Safa field, one of the most significant discoveries in the Gulf of Suez, entered production in 2024 and is undergoing further development, including the installation of an offshore production platform and the implementation of a water-injection programme across three wells to boost output and prepare for the second phase of field development.

WAM
Related Topics:
Egypt

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New gem: Flaring from the drill ship Noble Viking to confirm the new gas find at Malampaya East-1, located 5km east of the existing Malampaya Field.

Philippines' gas jackpot off Palawan: A game-changer

2h ago4m read
This view shows the Panamanian tanker CH Alquimia on Lake Maracaibo in Maracaibo, Venezuela on January 18, 2026.

Venezuela says $300m from oil used to prop up currency

2m read
Petrofac’s CB&I deal set for creditor approval, with jobs and UAE projects secure

Creditors expected to approve Petrofac unit sale

3m read
ENRIQUE RAZON JR., $5 billion: Enrique Anselmo Klar Razon Jr. is a Spanish-Filipino billionaire and the chairman and CEO of the Manila-listed company International Container Terminal Services, Inc., the Philippine port-handling giant.

Filipino billionaire behind new gas find: Ricky Razon

7m read