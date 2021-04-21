Dubai: Dubai’s ENOC Group has completed the build of a new pipeline and tank to transport and store petrochemicals in Saudi Arabia’s Western Province. This was done in conjunction with Rotary Arabia.
The project saw the construction of four new pipelines from Farabi Petrochemicals’ Yanbu facility on the Red Sea coast to storage tanks at Arabtank Terminal Ltd. (ATTL), and associated pump- and export lines. An estimated 60-70 per cent of the Yanbu facility output is the production of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and normal paraffins (NPN), and the remaining being derivative products.
Laying it out
ENOC was represented through Horizon Terminals Ltd., its subsidiary. “The GCC chemical industry today is predominantly focused on petrochemicals which make up 72 per cent of its total production, with Saudi Arabia being the leading producer in the region, accounting for 68.2 per cent of total chemical output,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.
“Our expansion into the Kingdom comes at a time when the regional market is poised to step up overseas production capacity by 7.6 per cent.”
Farabi Petrochemicals currently supplies to the domestic market and benefits from the Port of King Fahad Yanbu infrastructure to export NPN and LAB to the GCC, Europe and Asia.