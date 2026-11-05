Off-grid solar emerges as the cheapest solution for 398 million without electricity
Off-grid solar is the cheapest way to bring electricity to at least 398 million people still living without it, according to a World Bank-backed report.
That positions the technology as essential infrastructure rather than a "temporary fix".
Released Oct. 27 by the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program and industry association GOGLA, the report estimates that reaching those people will require $11.4 billion between 2027 and 2030, combining public subsidies with private financing.
Adoption is accelerating. Products sold by companies covered in the report reached 149 million people in 2025, up 26% from 118 million in 2023.
Those figures cover the tracked affiliate market, not the entire global solar industry.
The economic benefits extend beyond lighting. About 7.4 million people use off-grid solar for income-generating activities.
Over 15 years, the products generated an estimated $28 billion in additional customer income and savings. The surveyed market supports approximately 219,000 jobs.
Durability is improving its appeal: 95% of surveyed customers said their solar home systems remained functional four or more years after purchase.
But affordability remains the biggest obstacle.
Only one-third of households without electricity can afford an entry-level system through pay-as-you-go financing; another third can afford one only with difficulty.
Targeted subsidies and tax relief remain critical.
The findings coincide with a broader solar boom driven by cheaper panels, expensive conventional electricity and policy support.
Ember projects Africa will install a record 17 gigawatts in 2026, up 45%.
FUEL INDEPENDENCE: Solar-and-battery systems could reduce fuel dependence, although financing and delivery will determine how quickly communities benefit from cleaner, more reliable electricity access.
India’s installed solar capacity reached 164.59 gigawatts in July, while Pakistan’s Bestway Cement already gets more than one-quarter of its Chakwal plant’s electricity from solar.
These rooftop and industrial projects are not necessarily off-grid, but demonstrate solar’s widening economic appeal.
In the Philippines, the stakes are especially high for diesel-dependent islands.
Manila Bulletin reported that generation on National Power Corp.-served islands averages ₱18 per kilowatt-hour and reaches ₱62 in remote locations — that's compared to ₱5 to ₱8 per kWh on main grids, Department of Energy data shows.
Result: off-grid/microgrid solar energy market is expanding rapidly amid rising electricity costs and diesel dependency driving urgent shifts toward renewable power.
Industry assessments note that off-grid and remote island installations represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the country's renewable energy transition.
The Philippine off-grid solar energy market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2025 to $11.9 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved ₱30.77 billion in missionary subsidies for 2026, with requests climbing further as diesel costs mount.
The government plans a dedicated off-grid Green Energy Auction in 2027, initially targeting 20 major island grids.
Scale: Off-grid solar is the least-cost electrification option for at least 398 million people— not a claim that it is cheapest for every consumer.
Investment: Approximately $11.4 billion is needed from 2027 through 2030.
Growth: The tracked market’s reach increased 26% between 2023 and 2025.
Livelihoods: Products generated an estimated $28 billion in additional income and savings over 15 years.
Philippine opportunity: A planned 2027 auction would accelerate solar-and-battery deployment on diesel-dependent island grids.