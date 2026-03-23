Dubai: ADNOC Gas said it has made temporary operational adjustments to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export-traded liquids in response to ongoing shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the growing impact of regional tensions on energy flows.

The company did not quantify the scale of production adjustments, but said it is prioritising flexibility in fulfilling cargo commitments under evolving conditions.

“Operations are continuing safely across ADNOC Gas plc’s asset base,” the company said, adding that inspections following debris falling near certain facilities confirmed no injuries and no impact on core processing integrity.

ADNOC Gas said the changes to LNG and liquid exports are temporary and linked directly to the disruption in maritime traffic through Hormuz, rather than operational issues at its facilities.

The company said it is working with customers and partners on a shipment-by-shipment basis to meet contractual commitments, as constraints in one of the world’s most critical oil and gas transit routes affect export logistics.

The developments underscore the sensitivity of global energy markets to disruptions in Hormuz, where even limited interruptions can ripple through supply chains and pricing dynamics.

The company added that its assessment reflects current conditions and may be revised as the situation evolves, with further updates expected if material developments arise.

ADNOC Gas said its balance sheet strength and capital discipline support its ability to navigate the disruption, while maintaining its commitment to shareholder value.

The company said its processing facilities remain fully operational, with no damage to critical infrastructure despite reports of debris near certain sites.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.