“The breadth of international participation, from energy, advanced technology and investment sectors, the record exhibition scale and billions of dollars in agreements advanced this week are particularly significant against the backdrop of this year’s extraordinary challenges. They demonstrate what ADIPEC is here to do: connect energy, technology and capital to turn ambition into action. They also reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted global centre for the energy industry and the UAE’s commitment to working with partners around the world to strengthen energy security and unlock long-term economic growth.”