Taqa had a busy first-half, moving along with the acquisiton of ADPower's utility assets. Then there was the share swaps, which propelled the company to being the biggest UAE company by market cap. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Dubai: The pandemic impact on the global energy markets were well reflected in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company’s first-half 2020 financials, with revenues dropping 28 per cent to Dh3.3 billion.

“Realized prices for oil and gas sold dropped 62 per cent compared to the same period last year, the company, better known as Taqa, said in a statement.

But “revenues for contracted power and water generation business in the UAE were unchanged on the same period last year whilst within the international power business, revenue and costs declined reflecting lower demand.”

“TAQA will continue to play a leading role in the UAE’s energy market with a range of large-scale projects in development - the world’s largest solar photovoltaic plant, the world’s largest sea-water reverse osmosis plant, and the UAE’s largest gas-fired independent power project," said Jasim Husain Thabet, who was recently confirmed as Group CEO and Managing Director.

"As we look ahead, TAQA’s new transmission and distribution businesses will complement its expanded generation business, supporting efficient delivery of power and water to those we serve in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Numbers to keep in mind
* Following the ADPower transaction, Taqa is now a Top 10 integrated utilities service provider within Europe, Middle East and Africa by regulated assets.
* It is the largest publicly listed company in the UAE by market capitalization.
* More than 85 per cent of Taqa’s revenues and EBITDA will be driven by long-term contracts or regulated tariffs, "increasing the company’s resilience to commodity price volatility".