South Korea has opened a high-tech new front in the battle against coronavirus, fortifying bus shelters with temperature-checking doors and ultraviolet disinfection lamps.
Image Credit: AFP
Ten advanced facilities have been installed in a northeastern district of Seoul, offering protection from monsoon rains, summer heat, and the novel coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
To enter, passengers must stand in front of an automated thermal-imaging camera, and the door will only slide open if their temperature is below 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit). A separate camera is installed lower down to test children.
Image Credit: AFP
Inside the glass-walled booths - which cost about 100 million won ($84,000) each - the air-conditioning systems have ultraviolet lamps installed to kill viruses at the same time as cooling the air. A dispenser provides hand sanitiser, and users are advised to wear face masks at all times, while keeping at least one metre apart from others.
Image Credit: AFP
"We have installed all the available anti-coronavirus measures we can think of into this booth," Kim Hwang-yun, a district official in charge of the Smart Shelter project, told AFP. Free Wi-Fi is also included.
Image Credit: AFP
Since they were installed last week each booth has been used by about 300 to 400 people a day, Kim said. To ensure passengers do not miss their bus, a panel displays estimated arrival times while a screen live-streams the traffic outside.
Image Credit: AFP
South Korea endured one of the worst early coronavirus outbreaks outside China but brought it broadly under control with an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown. Kim Ju-li, a 49-year-old housewife using the new bus stop for the first time, told AFP: "I feel really safe in here because I know others around me had their temperatures checked as well as me."
Image Credit: AFP