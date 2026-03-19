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Gargash dismisses rumours of capital controls, reaffirms UAE’s economic openness

UAE built on free capital movement, says Gargash as he rejects false claims

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Gargash dismisses rumours of capital controls, reaffirms UAE’s economic openness
Bloomberg

In a post on the social media platform X, Gargash said the UAE had repeatedly cautioned against the dangers of rumours during periods of conflict, stressing that claims about capital controls had been clearly denied by official authorities.

He reaffirmed that the UAE’s economic model has long been built on openness and the free movement of capital, describing these principles as central to the country’s growth and its position as a leading global investment destination.

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Gargash also expressed confidence in the country’s ability to weather current challenges, saying the UAE would emerge stronger and more determined despite recent developments. He added that Iranian aggression would not succeed in undermining the country’s stability or progress.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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