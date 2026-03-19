UAE built on free capital movement, says Gargash as he rejects false claims
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has dismissed rumours about restrictions on capital movement in the country, warning against the spread of misinformation during times of regional tension.
In a post on the social media platform X, Gargash said the UAE had repeatedly cautioned against the dangers of rumours during periods of conflict, stressing that claims about capital controls had been clearly denied by official authorities.
He reaffirmed that the UAE’s economic model has long been built on openness and the free movement of capital, describing these principles as central to the country’s growth and its position as a leading global investment destination.
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Gargash also expressed confidence in the country’s ability to weather current challenges, saying the UAE would emerge stronger and more determined despite recent developments. He added that Iranian aggression would not succeed in undermining the country’s stability or progress.