Medcare Royal Hills will feature six operating theatres, advanced cancer care and more
Dubai: A new luxury hospital featuring a comprehensive cancer centre, robotic-assisted surgery, advanced cardiac care and a dedicated water birth unit is set to open in Dubai Studio City by 2029, following a Dh350 million investment by Aster DM Healthcare and UAE-based engineering company MENASCO.
The planned 144-bed Medcare Royal Hills Hospital will offer multi-specialty tertiary care, six operating theatres and advanced diagnostic facilities, including PET-CT scanning and radiation treatment for cancer patients.
The project marks another expansion of Aster's healthcare network in the UAE, where the group has committed to investing more than Dh1 billion over the next five years.
The partnership agreement was signed by Alisha Moopen, managing director and group chief executive of Aster DM Healthcare, and Bahaa H. Badawiyeh, chief executive of MENASCO, in the presence of MENASCO partner Ahmed Alraqbani and Dr Shanila Laiju, chief executive of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.
A major feature of the new hospital will be its integrated oncology centre, bringing medical, surgical and radiation oncology services under one roof.
The facility is planned to include a dedicated breast care diagnostic and treatment unit, an apheresis unit and services covering cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.
Its planned technology includes a linear accelerator (LINAC) for radiation therapy, PET-CT imaging, gamma scanning, iodine therapy and chemotherapy. Aster also plans to introduce bone marrow transplantation (BMT) as a longer-term addition.
The hospital will offer specialised immunology and haematology services, including treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, anaemia, clotting disorders and blood cancers.
The combination of diagnostic and treatment services is intended to give patients access to different stages of cancer care within the same facility.
Cardiology and cardiac sciences will be another major focus, with comprehensive cardiac services and cardiac surgery supported by a catheterisation laboratory, or cathlab, for diagnostic and interventional procedures.
The hospital will also provide neurology and spine services, alongside neuro-interventional radiology and interventional radiology capabilities.
Robotic-assisted surgery is planned as part of its advanced surgical offering.
Other specialities will include internal medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, ENT, general surgery, vascular surgery, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, endocrinology, nuclear medicine, urology, dermatology, neurosurgery, pulmonology and rheumatology.
The planned hospital will have an emergency department with 18 observation beds and facilities to manage medical and surgical emergencies, including trauma cases.
Additional facilities will include a dedicated paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), advanced critical care, endoscopy and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), as well as a sleep laboratory.
Women’s healthcare services will include a dedicated labour, delivery and recovery (LDR) suite with a water birth unit.
The development will have a gross floor area of approximately 239,000 square feet and a built-up area of around 430,000 square feet.
The project forms part of Aster DM Healthcare's broader investment plans in the UAE, where it is expanding its hospital, clinic and specialist-care networks.
“Medcare’s growth has always been guided by one clear purpose: to bring high-quality healthcare closer to the people and communities we serve,” Alisha Moopen said.
“Our partnership with MENASCO is an important step in expanding Medcare’s footprint in Dubai and making advanced specialised and tertiary care more accessible.”
She added that the new hospital would complement the group's existing network of 12 clinics in the area.
Aster founder and chairman Dr Azad Moopen said the development reflected the group's commitment to building healthcare institutions to meet the changing needs of the UAE population.
“Across the GCC, our dedicated team of over 20,000 healthcare professionals and staff work tirelessly to provide every patient with the highest standards of quality, compassionate and patient-centred care,” he said.
Badawiyeh said the partnership reflected a shared ambition to contribute to Dubai's changing healthcare landscape, describing the project as a modern healthcare destination combining advanced infrastructure with specialised clinical capabilities.
The hospital announcement follows a series of expansion moves by Aster in the UAE.
The group has reached an agreement with Al Tawfeeq for Development and Investment (ATDI) to invest in International Modern Hospital in Dubai's Al Mankhool area. The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, will add 116 beds and 39 outpatient clinics to Aster's network.
International Modern Hospital has been operating in Dubai since 2005. Its addition is expected to expand Aster Hospitals' existing UAE capacity of 399 beds.
Aster Clinics UAE has also outlined plans to expand its primary care network from 85 to more than 100 facilities by 2030, backed by an investment commitment of Dh100 million.
The expansion is expected to increase its workforce to 4,100 employees across the country, with new facilities introducing speciality centres, stronger diagnostic capabilities and digital health services.
Annual patient footfall across the clinics network increased by 15 per cent over the past year, according to the company.
“The UAE continues to be a cornerstone market for Aster’s long-term strategy. Our confidence in this market is rooted in its strong fundamentals, progressive healthcare ecosystem, and clear national vision for integrated care delivery,” Alisha Moopen said.