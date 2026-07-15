Du network outage disrupts voice calls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Spike in complaints as du works to restore services after UAE call outage
Dubai: Telecom operator du experienced a widespread service disruption on Wednesday morning, leaving customers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi unable to make phone calls.
The issue began around 7:00am UAE time, according to Downdetector, the platform that tracks telecom outages globally. The tracker recorded a sharp spike in complaints, with 71 per cent of users reporting problems with voice calls, 14 per cent flagging issues with mobile signal strength, and 8 per cent citing mobile internet disruptions.
Du's mobile app was also affected, displaying a message telling users the team was working to fix the issue and asking for patience.
However, not all services were down. SMS messaging continued to work normally, and customers could still access mobile internet and use social media apps. Du's internet calling service, Botim, also remained functional, giving users an alternative way to make calls.
Du has not yet issued an official statement on what caused the outage or when full services will be restored. Gulf News has reached out to the company for comment and will update this report as more information becomes available.