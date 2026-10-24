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Dubai marks two new Guinness World Records with giant gold earrings

The 22-carat gold jhumkas was recognised as the heaviest and largest pair of gold earrings

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The net gold weight of the combined pair of the 22-carat gold earrings is 16.514kg, more than five times the previous world record
The net gold weight of the combined pair of the 22-carat gold earrings is 16.514kg, more than five times the previous world record
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: A giant pair of handcrafted gold earrings has earned two Guinness World Records titles in Dubai, adding a new milestone to the emirate’s reputation as the city of gold.

Named Mayura Sahasra, meaning “A Thousand Peacocks,” the 22-carat gold jhumkas, created by Joyalukkas Jewellery, weigh a combined 16.514kg. They have been recognised as the "heaviest pair of gold earrings" and the "largest pair of gold earrings," with both records verified by Guinness World Records.

The earrings have been unveiled on October 24 at the Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas in Dubai Gold District by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, in the presence of jewellery industry representatives and other dignitaries.

Measuring 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter, the pair took 5,840 hours of work by 55 skilled artisans to complete over several months.

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Dubai inspires the record

Speaking to Gulf News, John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, has noted that the idea came from the company’s four decades in the UAE and its experience of witnessing Dubai’s growth.

“We’ve been in the UAE for the last 40 years and we’ve seen how the UAE and Dubai has grown. We’ve seen a lot of records which Dubai has broken and we thought we should do something which we can give back to Dubai,” said John Paul.

The company wanted to create something in the jewellery sector that would contribute to the emirate’s achievements.

“Dubai is always known as a city of gold. This is only going to complement it even more.”

The unveiling has followed the recent opening of the Jewel of Joy, the largest jewellery showroom in the Middle East. 

“I want all the customers and all the visitors of Dubai to come and view what we have done. It took us a lot of time and effort to make this wonderful pair of earrings and it is in display in this particular store in Jewel of Joy.”

Peacock-inspired craftsmanship

The earrings have taken their name from the peacock, a symbol of grace, pride, and beauty in Indian culture. Their design has drawn on the traditional jhumka, a bell-shaped earring associated with South Asian jewellery and bridal traditions.

The name has referred to a legend about a divine peacock that shed a thousand feathers, each carrying a prayer, wish, or dream. The intricate detailing of the earrings has reflected the bird’s plumage.

At the unveiling, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator has presented certificates for both titles to Al Marri, Dr. Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, and John Paul.

The event has been attended by Laila Mohd Suhail, member of Dubai Golden Jewellery Group and chair of its marketing committee; Rashid Alharmoodi, senior director of commercial at Dubai Gold District; and Levy Pezulu, senior policy lead at the World Gold Council, among other dignitaries.

Dr. Joy has bared that the creation was a tribute to the emirate and the artisans behind it.

“For nearly four decades, Joyalukkas has grown alongside Dubai, the city of gold. These earrings are our tribute to this city and to the artisans whose hands turned an impossible idea into gold,” shared Dr. Joy.

He added, “Two Guinness World Records titles in one creation is a proud moment for our family, our teams in 13 countries, and every customer who has trusted us for decades.”

Changing jewellery trends

While the record-setting pair has showcased jewellery on an exceptional scale, John Paul has mentioned that the wider industry has changed significantly since his grandfather established the family business.

“I'm a third generation entrepreneur. My grandfather started the business. The demand of jewelry back then is very different from what it is now,” John Paul told Gulf News.

The company has continued to adapt its collections to changing customer preferences, including demand for lightweight designs and different gold purities.

“Today, we have a fantastic range of lightweight collections. We have collections in 22 carat and 18 carat jewelry. We are planning to introduce 14 carat jewelry.”

He added that keeping pace with changing needs has been central to the business.

“Each time we evolve, we listen to customers, we see the trends change, and we adapt and involve ourselves to whatever is the need of that moment.”

Where to see the earrings

The Mayura Sahasra earrings are on permanent public display at the Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas in Dubai Gold District. The showroom is open from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week, with free entry for visitors.

The display gives residents and tourists an opportunity to see the world-record pair and its intricate craftsmanship in person.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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