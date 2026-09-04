UAE businesses get a simpler way to take payments across the GCC

Network International says one integration can help UAE merchants expand across Gulf
Dubai: UAE businesses looking to expand across the Gulf will be able to accept payments in multiple GCC markets through a single integration under a new regional payments service launched by Network International.
The fintech company said its new regional acquiring capability is designed to remove the need for merchants to manage separate payment providers, technology integrations and operational processes in each GCC market.
The move comes as cross-border trade, tourism and digital commerce continue to grow across the region, increasing the need for businesses to serve customers outside their home markets.
Network said its “one integration, multiple markets” approach will give merchants in sectors including retail, e-commerce, hospitality, travel and services access to a unified acquiring platform.
Under the new system, merchants can use a single integration to access multiple GCC markets while benefiting from centralised reporting and simplified reconciliation.
The company said fragmented payment infrastructure has traditionally meant businesses expanding across the region may need separate acquiring relationships, integrations, reporting structures and operational processes for each market.
That can add costs and lengthen deployment times, Network said, potentially slowing regional expansion.
Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO at Network International, said commerce in the GCC was becoming increasingly regional while payments remained fragmented.
“At Network International, we believe merchants should be able to expand across the region as easily as they operate within their home market,” he said.
“Our solution is a significant step towards that vision. Through single integration, merchants can access multiple GCC markets, unlock new revenue opportunities, and reduce the operational complexity that often accompanies regional expansion,” Suzer added.
Network said the service is also intended to help businesses reach customers across the GCC through locally optimised payment acceptance.
It said merchants could use the platform to enter new markets faster, improve customer experience and potentially increase transaction conversion.
The company is positioning the service as part of a wider push towards a more connected GCC payments ecosystem, combining its local market and regulatory expertise with its technology infrastructure.
“More importantly, we are building the foundations of a connected payments ecosystem that enables businesses of all sizes to participate more effectively in the GCC's digital economy,” Suzer said.
“As regional commerce continues to evolve, our role is to provide the infrastructure that helps merchants grow without borders,” he added.