Dubai: Foreign investors can pick up to 40 per cent in Dubai Islamic Bank, which has received clearance from the UAE Central Bank and Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to raise the limit from 25 per cent.
DIB, one of the biggest names in the region’s Islamic banking space, thus joins the likes of Etisalat and du, which too recently raised the upper ceiling on foreign shareholding.
“The bank has contacted Dubai Central Securities Depository to start the necessary procedures to activate the increase in foreign ownership limit to 40 per cent,” a statement said. “A disclosure about activating the increase in limit will be published, upon applying it on the Dubai Financial Market systems and website.”
DIB is currently trading at Dh4.94, well above the 52-week low of Dh3.78. It's high during this period was Dh5.15. As of today, the available foreign ownership share is 11.4 per cent.