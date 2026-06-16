Dubai: Central banks are expected to keep buying gold over the next year, with reserve managers increasingly treating the metal as a strategic asset during periods of crisis, geopolitical uncertainty and pressure on the US dollar, according to the World Gold Council. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

That does not mean central banks are abandoning the dollar, which remains central to global trade and finance. It does suggest that reserve managers are trying to spread risk more widely, with gold taking a larger role in portfolios built to withstand market stress and geopolitical shocks.

Sustained central bank demand can feed into global bullion prices, which are reflected in local jewellery and investment gold rates. A stronger official-sector appetite for gold does not guarantee prices will keep rising, but it does show that major reserve managers still see the metal as a core holding in a more uncertain world.

The Bank of England remains the most popular vaulting location, used by 57% of respondents, while domestic storage ranked second at 49%. The Bank for International Settlements was cited by 16%, while preference for the Swiss National Bank fell to 6% from 12% in 2025.

Nine per cent of respondents said they had increased domestic storage in the past 12 months, up from 5% last year. Another 10% said they had diversified their overseas storage locations, compared with 2% in the previous survey.

The 2026 survey was conducted between February 5 and May 19, with most responses coming after the start of the Middle East conflict. The Council said this year’s responses give a clearer view of how reserve managers are thinking about gold during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

"What stands out is the shift in how central banks think about gold," he added. "Fewer see it as a legacy holding; more see it as an active, strategic allocation in an environment defined by geopolitical uncertainty and reserve diversification."

"This year's survey sends a clear message: central bank demand for gold remains on an upward trajectory," said Shaokai Fan, Global Head of Central Banks and Head of Asia-Pacific (ex-China). "A record number of respondents plan to add gold to their own reserves in the next year, while a large majority expect global official sector holdings to keep rising.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.