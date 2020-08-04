OPN_190420-Abu-Dhabi-skyline_P1-1555764232397
Waha Capital will take a lot of heart from its second quarter showing as well as bringing down its overall first-half 2020 losses. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Dubai: Abu Dhabi based investment company Waha Capital recorded a net loss of Dh27.2 million - attributable to shareholders -  for the first six months of 2020, an improvement on the Dh124.38 million it recorded same time last year.

Overall net losses for the period was Dh49.76 million, as against Dh84.71 million from a year ago.

But for the April to June period, it had reported net profits of Dh267.2 million (against a loss of Dh124.4 million in 2019), brought about by a Dh300.1 million profit from a capital markets transaction.

There was also a private investment profit, of Dh3.2 million, as against Dh186.1 million a year before.

The Group has diversified interests, including in financial services, industrial real estate, healthcare, oil and gas, as well as maritime.

