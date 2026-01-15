GOLD/FOREX
Which airlines are safest to fly in 2026? New rankings reveal

AirlineRatings highlights tight safety margins as turbulence risks reshape rankings

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Though uncommon, incidents in the air can be traumatic for air craft crew
The list evaluates 320 airlines worldwide and reflects a growing focus on operational consistency and turbulence prevention.

“What stands out this year is how little separates the leaders,” said Sharon Petersen, chief executive of AirlineRatings.com. “Less than four points covered positions one through 14, and at the very top the margins were even tighter, with just 1.3 points separating positions one through six in the full service category.”

Safest full-service airlines for 2026

  • Etihad

  • Cathay Pacific

  • Qantas

  • Qatar Airways

  • Emirates

  • Air New Zealand

  • Singapore Airlines

  • EVA Air

  • Virgin Australia

  • Korean Air

  • STARLUX

  • Turkish Airlines

  • Virgin Atlantic

  • ANA

  • Alaska Airlines

  • TAP Air Portugal

  • SAS

  • British Airways

  • Vietnam Airlines

  • Iberia

  • Lufthansa

  • Air Canada

  • Delta Air Lines

  • American Airlines

  • Fiji Airways

“This is the first year a Gulf carrier has taken the number one spot,” Petersen said. She cited Etihad’s young fleet, advances in cockpit safety with a strong focus on turbulence, a crash-free history and the lowest incident rate per flight on the list.

She also pointed to the return of Singapore Airlines after its exclusion last year following a serious turbulence incident, saying the airline was reinstated after extensive reviews of its safety and training operations. STARLUX and Fiji Airways both made their debut this year.

Turbulence prevention reshapes rankings

AirlineRatings said turbulence prevention now carries greater weight in its methodology, reflecting the fact that turbulence remains the leading cause of in-flight injuries.

“Much of our criteria remains consistent year on year,” Petersen said. “One change for this year is that we are placing a greater emphasis on turbulence prevention.” Participation in initiatives such as IATA’s Turbulence Aware programme, onboard safety audits and transparency in reporting were all assessed.

Safest low-cost airlines for 2026

  • HK Express

  • Jetstar Airways

  • Scoot

  • EasyJet Group

  • Southwest

  • airBaltic

  • VietJet Air

  • Wizz Air Group

  • AirAsia Group

  • TUI UK

  • Vueling

  • Norwegian

  • JetBlue

  • Flynas

  • Cebu Pacific

  • Jet2

  • Ryanair Ireland and UK

  • Spring Airlines China

  • Transavia Group

  • Eurowings Group

  • Volaris

  • WestJet Group

  • GOL

  • SKY Airline Chile

HK Express retained the top position in the low-cost category for a second year. Petersen said the airline’s modern fleet, low incident rate and near-flawless onboard safety audit set it apart.

“Given Hong Kong’s stringent incident reporting requirements, this low incident rate genuinely reflects a highly disciplined and well-run operation,” she said.

What the rankings mean for passengers

Every airline featured recorded incidents over the past two years, ranging from tail strikes to onboard fires. However, the actual incident rate per flight across the rankings sits between 0.002 and 0.09.

“Safety today is defined by consistency, culture, adaptation and effective risk management across millions of flights,” Petersen said, adding that small numerical differences should not be interpreted as meaningful safety gaps.

The findings highlight a broader industry reality. Serious accidents are rare, and the world’s leading airlines are operating at closely matched safety standards rather than competing across wide risk margins.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
