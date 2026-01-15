Which airlines are safest to fly in 2026? New rankings reveal

AirlineRatings highlights tight safety margins as turbulence risks reshape rankings
The list evaluates 320 airlines worldwide and reflects a growing focus on operational consistency and turbulence prevention.
“What stands out this year is how little separates the leaders,” said Sharon Petersen, chief executive of AirlineRatings.com. “Less than four points covered positions one through 14, and at the very top the margins were even tighter, with just 1.3 points separating positions one through six in the full service category.”
Etihad
Cathay Pacific
Qantas
Qatar Airways
Emirates
Air New Zealand
Singapore Airlines
EVA Air
Virgin Australia
Korean Air
STARLUX
Turkish Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
ANA
Alaska Airlines
TAP Air Portugal
SAS
British Airways
Vietnam Airlines
Iberia
Lufthansa
Air Canada
Delta Air Lines
American Airlines
Fiji Airways
“This is the first year a Gulf carrier has taken the number one spot,” Petersen said. She cited Etihad’s young fleet, advances in cockpit safety with a strong focus on turbulence, a crash-free history and the lowest incident rate per flight on the list.
She also pointed to the return of Singapore Airlines after its exclusion last year following a serious turbulence incident, saying the airline was reinstated after extensive reviews of its safety and training operations. STARLUX and Fiji Airways both made their debut this year.
AirlineRatings said turbulence prevention now carries greater weight in its methodology, reflecting the fact that turbulence remains the leading cause of in-flight injuries.
“Much of our criteria remains consistent year on year,” Petersen said. “One change for this year is that we are placing a greater emphasis on turbulence prevention.” Participation in initiatives such as IATA’s Turbulence Aware programme, onboard safety audits and transparency in reporting were all assessed.
HK Express
Jetstar Airways
Scoot
EasyJet Group
Southwest
airBaltic
VietJet Air
Wizz Air Group
AirAsia Group
TUI UK
Vueling
Norwegian
JetBlue
Flynas
Cebu Pacific
Jet2
Ryanair Ireland and UK
Spring Airlines China
Transavia Group
Eurowings Group
Volaris
WestJet Group
GOL
SKY Airline Chile
HK Express retained the top position in the low-cost category for a second year. Petersen said the airline’s modern fleet, low incident rate and near-flawless onboard safety audit set it apart.
“Given Hong Kong’s stringent incident reporting requirements, this low incident rate genuinely reflects a highly disciplined and well-run operation,” she said.
Every airline featured recorded incidents over the past two years, ranging from tail strikes to onboard fires. However, the actual incident rate per flight across the rankings sits between 0.002 and 0.09.
“Safety today is defined by consistency, culture, adaptation and effective risk management across millions of flights,” Petersen said, adding that small numerical differences should not be interpreted as meaningful safety gaps.
The findings highlight a broader industry reality. Serious accidents are rare, and the world’s leading airlines are operating at closely matched safety standards rather than competing across wide risk margins.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox