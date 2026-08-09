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Watch: How Emirates turned A380, Boeing 777 parts into a giant Arsenal crest

From aircraft scrap to club symbol: Inside Emirates’ 34-day Arsenal build

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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The 2.4-metre illuminated sculpture was created over 34 days by Emirates Engineering in Dubai before being flown to London
The 2.4-metre illuminated sculpture was created over 34 days by Emirates Engineering in Dubai before being flown to London

Emirates and Arsenal have unveiled a giant Arsenal crest made from upcycled aircraft parts, with a new video showing how engineers transformed components from Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft into the striking sculpture.

Standing 2.4 metres tall, The Aircrafted Arsenal Crest was unveiled at Emirates Stadium to mark 20 years of the Emirates-Arsenal partnership and its extension through 2033.

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Watch how aircraft parts become Arsenal icon

The behind-the-scenes video shows Emirates Engineering specialists cutting, shaping, machining and assembling aircraft components to recreate one of football’s most recognisable symbols.

The Arsenal cannon at the centre of the sculpture was rebuilt using parts from an Emirates A380. A main landing gear wheel hub forms the centre of the cannon wheel, while a section of titanium bleed-air duct was reshaped to create its barrel.

Composite aircraft floor panels were used to build the cannon’s three-dimensional body.

A380 wheel hub, Boeing 777 skin: How the crest was made

The shield was constructed from aluminium fuselage skin taken from Boeing 777 aircraft.

Aircraft cargo tracks were adapted to form the outer edge and internal structure, while cargo floor panels and roller components were also repurposed.

The Arsenal lettering was individually shaped from aircraft windows and fitted with warm-white lighting. Additional lights beneath the plinth illuminate the sculpture and its black tiled base.

Inside the 34-day build of Arsenal’s giant new crest

The bespoke sculpture was designed and built in Dubai by Emirates Engineering’s Aircraft Material Upcycling team.

A team of 15 engineers, designers, mechanics, technicians and painters completed the project in 34 days.

The aircraft components were selected for their strength, shape and potential for reuse before being cleaned, cut, curved, machined, riveted and assembled.

The finished Crest was then painted in Arsenal’s official colours and flown from Dubai to London on an Emirates SkyCargo freighter.

From aircraft fuselage to a 2.4m Arsenal crest

The project brings together Arsenal’s history with Emirates’ aviation and engineering heritage.

The club’s famous cannon has featured in every version of its emblem since 1905 and inspired Arsenal’s nickname, The Gunners.

For the sculpture, Emirates Engineering used an A380 landing gear hub to recreate the cannon’s wheel, bringing the airline’s aircraft engineering expertise into one of Arsenal’s most recognisable symbols.

20 years of Emirates and Arsenal

The Crest was unveiled by Emirates President Sir Tim Clark and Arsenal Chief Executive Richard Garlick ahead of Arsenal’s Emirates Cup match against Borussia Dortmund.

The project marks 20 years of the Emirates-Arsenal partnership, which has been extended through 2033.

Emirates will continue as Arsenal’s front-of-shirt, training kit and stadium naming-rights partner, extending what the club describes as the Premier League’s longest-running front-of-shirt partnership.

Where to see Arsenal’s giant new crest

The Aircrafted Arsenal Crest will be permanently displayed in Emirates’ hospitality space at Emirates Stadium.

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