Dubai: For the first time, the world’s largest commercial plane will fly regularly from Dubai to Amman, Jordan.
Emirates Airways announced on Thursday that it will be deploying its A380 on the route for four months this year to meet high passenger demand during summer.
From June 1 to October 26, the Dubai-based carrier will operate one of its three daily flights between Dubai and the Jordanian capital (EK 903/904). It will be the first time that the airline will operate a scheduled A380 service to Amman, following the historic one-off A380 flight in September 2016.
The service upgrade will help Emirates cope with increased visitor traffic to the tourist destination, which is home to numerous ancient ruins. It is also in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets.
From January to April 2018 alone, more than 1.5 million people visited Jordan.
The flight will depart Dubai at 2pm and arrive in Amman at 3:55pm. The return flight will leave Amman at 6pm and arrive in Dubai at 10pm.
Emirates has been operating the world’s biggest plane for more than a decade. Since its first flight to New York from Dubai in August 2008, the A380 has transported more than 105 million flyers.
The world’s largest operator of A380, Emirates has 104 aircraft of that model flying to 49 cities as of August 2018.