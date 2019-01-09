Dubai: Emirates has just rolled out this year’s first budget flights from Dubai, with fares starting from just less than Dh1,000 roundtrip.
Announcing its first ticket sale of the year, the Dubai-based airline on Wednesday said that travellers can score money-saving trips to Europe for as low as Dh1,955, Asia for Dh825 and the Americas for just a little over Dh3,500.
The deals are meant to convince UAE consumers to make their holiday plans early and travel more this year. The UAE carrier, which had earlier reported an 86 per cent decline in net profits, has recently announced a major executive reshuffle as it looks to strengthen its business in 2019.
The carrier is also bringing the prices down for business class seats to Dh3,395 for those heading to Asia and Dh3,745 for Middle East-bound travellers.
Travellers, however, have less than two weeks to secure the tickets, with the budget fares on offer only until January 22.
UAE residents planning a trip to India and Pakistan can book fares to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad for less than Dh1,000 and to Islamabad and Kolkata for under Dh1,200.
For residents travelling to the Philippines, fares to Clark start from Dh2,095.
Economy class fares from Dubai to Istanbul, London Stansted and London Gatwick can be had for as low as Dh1,985, Dh2,095 and Dh2,145, respectively.
Other flights that also cost under Dh2,600 include those bound for Prague, Rome, Zurich, Zagreb, Frankfurt, Malta, Moscow, Athens,
The tickets can be used for travel from January 10 until Novermber 30 this year.