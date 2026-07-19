UAE updates rules on radio frequencies used by air taxis and delivery drones

Dubai: The UAE has approved updated spectrum regulations designed to support the planned use of air taxis, delivery drones and next-generation electric aircraft, creating a clearer framework for the radio frequencies needed to operate them safely.

It said the changes would support the safe and reliable deployment of advanced technologies, improve spectrum management and strengthen the UAE’s position as a centre for innovation.

AAM covers the movement of passengers and cargo between urban, local and regional locations using new aircraft technologies. These may include vertical take-off and landing aircraft operated by an onboard pilot, a remote pilot or with varying levels of autonomy.

This means the regulatory framework can accommodate several communications technologies rather than requiring every aircraft to rely on a single type of radio link.

TDRA’s aeronautical regulations now define the AAM ecosystem as potentially comprising piloted or unmanned aircraft, multiple aircraft operating in coordination, systems specifically required for unmanned aircraft and ground facilities such as vertiports - an area intended for landing, take-off and movement of aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing.

Ground stations communicating through satellites must apply for the relevant Earth Station or VSAT approval. TDRA may consider systems operating outside the listed frequencies or technical conditions individually.

Different approval requirements apply to equipment installed on the aircraft and systems based on the ground. A ground-control station using a direct radio link to an aircraft requires an Aeronautical Mobile Ground-to-Air authorisation.

CNPC links carry the instructions and operational data used to control an unmanned aircraft. They are separate from payload transmissions, such as footage sent by an onboard camera.

The regulations address the telecommunications and spectrum conditions needed for advanced aircraft. They do not, on their own, constitute permission to launch commercial air-taxi or drone services, which remain subject to the applicable aviation, operational and local regulatory approvals.

Operators authorised to use spectrum must comply with Civil Aviation Regulations and publications issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority and local civil aviation authorities. GCAA requirements take precedence if an inconsistency arises.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.