UAE updates rules on radio frequencies used by air taxis and delivery drones

New TDRA framework covers spectrum used by advanced aircraft, ground stations, vertiports
Dubai: The UAE has approved updated spectrum regulations designed to support the planned use of air taxis, delivery drones and next-generation electric aircraft, creating a clearer framework for the radio frequencies needed to operate them safely.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said the revised frameworks would strengthen the country’s readiness for Advanced Air Mobility, or AAM.
AAM covers the movement of passengers and cargo between urban, local and regional locations using new aircraft technologies. These may include vertical take-off and landing aircraft operated by an onboard pilot, a remote pilot or with varying levels of autonomy.
“TDRA has approved updated spectrum regulatory frameworks to enhance the UAE’s readiness for Advanced Air Mobility, including air taxi services, delivery drones, and Next-Generation Electric Aerial Vehicles,” the regulator said in a social media post on Sunday.
It said the changes would support the safe and reliable deployment of advanced technologies, improve spectrum management and strengthen the UAE’s position as a centre for innovation.
The updated framework comprises Version 4.0 of TDRA’s Regulations for Aeronautical Radio Systems and Version 3.0 of its Regulations for Unmanned Aircraft Radio Systems. Both documents are dated June 1, 2026.
Air taxis and drones depend on wireless connections for functions extending well beyond communication between a pilot and an airport.
Radio systems may support navigation, aircraft tracking, communication with air traffic control, links between an unmanned aircraft and its ground-control station, collision avoidance, weather radar and the transfer of operational data.
TDRA’s aeronautical regulations now define the AAM ecosystem as potentially comprising piloted or unmanned aircraft, multiple aircraft operating in coordination, systems specifically required for unmanned aircraft and ground facilities such as vertiports - an area intended for landing, take-off and movement of aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing.
The regulations allow AAM aircraft to use terrestrial mobile networks for onboard connectivity. Unmanned aircraft may also operate through mobile services supplied by licensed UAE telecom operators.
This means the regulatory framework can accommodate several communications technologies rather than requiring every aircraft to rely on a single type of radio link.
The unmanned aircraft regulations divide spectrum use into different approval routes.
Equipment operating within specified short-range frequency bands and technical limits requires a class authorisation. These bands may support uses such as model control, telemetry and payload communications.
A separate UAS authorisation is required for command-and-control links operating in designated Control and Non-Payload Communication, or CNPC, bands.
CNPC links carry the instructions and operational data used to control an unmanned aircraft. They are separate from payload transmissions, such as footage sent by an onboard camera.
The specified CNPC ranges include 5030–5091 megahertz and several satellite frequency bands. The aeronautical rules give CNPC links priority within the 5030–5091MHz range.
Different approval requirements apply to equipment installed on the aircraft and systems based on the ground. A ground-control station using a direct radio link to an aircraft requires an Aeronautical Mobile Ground-to-Air authorisation.
Ground stations communicating through satellites must apply for the relevant Earth Station or VSAT approval. TDRA may consider systems operating outside the listed frequencies or technical conditions individually.
The framework recognises several parts of an unmanned aircraft system, including the aircraft, its ground-control station, air-traffic-control communications, unmanned traffic management, detect-and-avoid technology, payload equipment, command-and-control links and weather radar.
Operators authorised to use spectrum must comply with Civil Aviation Regulations and publications issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority and local civil aviation authorities. GCAA requirements take precedence if an inconsistency arises.
They must also comply with Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology requirements governing unmanned aircraft and drone products.
Any collection of data by an unmanned aircraft must follow the UAE’s data privacy and protection framework.
TDRA remains the sole authority responsible for coordinating the relevant radio frequencies at the national, regional and international levels, including coordination with the International Civil Aviation Organization when required.
The regulations address the telecommunications and spectrum conditions needed for advanced aircraft. They do not, on their own, constitute permission to launch commercial air-taxi or drone services, which remain subject to the applicable aviation, operational and local regulatory approvals.