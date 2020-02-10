Key pointers from latest Logistics Index

* China and India sit atop the 2020 rankings based on their size and strength as international and domestic logistics markets. But they "lag smaller rivals in business fundamentals". This is the category that ranks countries based on regulatory environment, credit and debt dynamics, contract enforcement, anti-corruption safeguards, price stability and market access. In that area, China ranks No. 8 and India is No. 18.



* Respondents in the survey see India as the market with greatest potential over China, their second choice. In rankings of best business conditions, several countries made big moves, with Egypt up 10 spots to 17th. But Iran tumbled 12 spots to 38th.



* The top three factors that keep small businesses out of global trade are trade bureaucracy (17 per cent), government/border instability (14 per cent) and inability to compete with larger rivals (14 per cent).



* The countries with the least potential as logistics markets in 2020 are Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Iraq and Libya.



* E-commerce fulfillment is the top choice for logistics services that are expected to maintain or improve growth, well ahead of other services such as domestic last-mile delivery and international express parcel delivery.