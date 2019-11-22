Emirates A380 made a different operational debut today (22 November). Paying tribute to the UAE's first space mission, 'UAE in Space' liveried Emirates Airbus A380 made its operational debut with first flight to Melbourne, Australia.

Emirates' flagship A380 is adorned with an image of an astronaut in front of Earth and the International Space Station (ISS), as well as a quote from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which says: "The sky is only the beginning."