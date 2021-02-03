Emirates airline on Wednesday said it would not accept non-Saudi national passengers on flights from Dubai to Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: WAM

“As directed by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Emirates will not accept non‑Saudi national passengers on flights from Dubai to Saudi Arabia, with immediate effect and until further notice,” said the airline in an advisory.

“Customers holding tickets with final destinations in Saudi Arabia will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin - exemptions are diplomatic passport holders and health practitioners and their families,” it added.

There are temporary restrictions on entry to Saudi Arabia from certain countries. Starting today, passengers will not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia if they are travelling from or have been in any of the following countries in the past 14 days: Argentina, UAE, Germany, USA, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Japan.

“This does not apply to Saudi nationals and citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families - guests who have travelled to any of the restricted countries above in the past 14 days must quarantine in their homes for a period of 14 days on arrival to Saudi Arabia,” said Etihad in its advisory.

GCC country nationals, with the exception of the UAE, may enter provided they have not been in or transited through any of the restricted countries in the past 14 days. GCC nationals should travel on their passport rather than their national ID card, said the airline.