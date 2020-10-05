Dubai: Etihad Airways will offer discounts to students who make a booking before before November 30. These can be for travel by September 30, 2021, and will them save up to 10 per cent on economy tickets and 5 per cent on business class fares.
Etihad is “making it easier for students to travel between university and home or to discover new horizons and cultures, with the launch of its 'Global Student' offer,” the airline said. Family members can also benefit from the same discount provided their tickets are booked under the same reservation and they travel with the student.
Travellers using this promotional fare will have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40 kilogram in economy and up to 50 kilogram in business, or an additional checked bag if travelling to/from the US or Canada. One free date change is permitted up to 96 hours prior to travel.
To avail this promo, Passengers should visit Etihad’s website and enter the promo code STU10. Students must present a valid student ID or official university acceptance letter at check-in. The offer excludes departures from India and China.