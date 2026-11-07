New first-class suites will feature adjoining seats that convert into a double bed
Dubai: Singapore Airlines is spending more than S$2 billion ($1.6 billion) on a major overhaul of its aircraft cabins, introducing private first-class suites with double beds, redesigned business-class seats and upgraded entertainment, and dining services in an effort to attract premium travellers.
The new cabins, unveiled on Friday, November 6, will be introduced progressively from the second half of 2027 on the airline's Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, as well as its new Boeing 777-9 jets when they enter service.
The centrepiece is a first-class suite designed to accommodate couples, with two adjoining seats that can be transformed into a sofa or what Singapore Airlines calls the largest double bed in commercial aviation.
The suites will feature curved sliding doors for privacy, 32-inch 4K entertainment screens, Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headphones and arrangements allowing passengers to dine face to face.
Lee Lik Hsin, the airline's chief commercial officer, explained that the design was influenced by passenger feedback showing that premium travellers increasingly wanted to spend time together rather than sit in separate enclosed spaces.
"In first class, we've created a living room space for two people," Lee told CNBC.
Business-class cabins have also been redesigned, with sliding privacy doors, fully flat beds and seating arrangements that allow couples to sit closer together.
Passengers will have access to 22-inch 4K screens, wireless charging and Bluetooth audio connectivity, while smart cabin controls will remember individual preferences across journeys.
The changes follow extensive research involving more than 5,000 frequent travellers, customers, employees and industry experts.
Boeing delays reshape rollout
The investment covers 72 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A350s being retrofitted and 31 Boeing 777-9s on order.
The Airbus fleet will receive the new business-class seats, while first-class cabins will be introduced on the ultra-long-range A350 aircraft for the first time.
The 777-9s will feature redesigned seats across all four cabin classes, including premium economy and economy.
Singapore Airlines originally planned to introduce its next-generation seats on the Boeing 777-9, but repeated delays to the aircraft's delivery prompted it to extend the programme to its existing Airbus fleet.
The airline had initially expected Boeing's new widebody aircraft to enter service in 2021, but the programme has faced repeated setbacks.
The cabin overhaul also includes improvements for passengers travelling in economy and premium economy, with greater reclining space, redesigned seating, additional legroom and upgraded entertainment screens on the incoming 777-9 aircraft.
Singapore Airlines is also refreshing its KrisWorld entertainment platform with 4K displays, Bluetooth connectivity, spatial audio and more than 2,500 entertainment options.
Starlink Wi-Fi and upgraded dining
Beyond the new seats, the airline is preparing to introduce Starlink satellite internet on its Airbus A350 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft and A380 fleet, with the rollout beginning in the first quarter of 2027.
The service will allow passengers to stream videos, work and communicate online during flights.
The airline has also announced more than 100 new and refreshed dishes across its cabins, expanded beverage offerings and custom-designed Christofle tableware for premium passengers.
New amenity kits will feature products from luxury brands Sisley in first class and Byredo in business class, while business-class passengers will receive sleeper suits for the first time.
On the ground, Singapore Airlines is investing more than S$130 million in upgrading its SilverKris lounges, including facilities at Singapore Changi Airport and other international destinations.
First-class passengers at Changi will also benefit from enhanced concierge services, buggy transfers and priority immigration and security clearance.
Singapore Airlines was named the world's best airline at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, but Qatar Airways took the top business-class award and Air France won the first-class category.