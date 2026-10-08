The upgraded A380 will cut economy seats as BA expands its premium cabins
Dubai: British Airways is putting what it calls the world’s biggest business-class cabin on its upgraded Airbus A380, with 106 Club Suite seats spanning the entire upper deck as the airline undertakes one of its biggest aircraft cabin transformations.
The IAG SA-owned airline will update its fleet of a dozen A380s, with each aircraft taking about 100 days to transform, according to a Bloomberg report. The first retrofitted aircraft is expected to enter service in the coming months, bringing new First, business class, premium economy and economy cabins as part of a multi-million-pound investment in the customer experience.
The A380 programme covers the aircraft from nose to tail, with more than 35,000 individual parts to be installed on each aircraft.
Sean Doyle, chairman and CEO of British Airways, described the project as a major milestone for the airline.
“This is a major milestone for British Airways and the future of our A380 fleet, marking one of the most significant transformations we’ve ever undertaken on any aircraft,” he said.
“We've completely reimagined the customer experience, introducing new and updated seats in every cabin, all carefully considered to deliver greater comfort and an elevated customer experience.”
The biggest change for premium travellers is on the upper deck, where all 106 Club Suite seats will be arranged across four cabin zones.
British Airways said the updated Club Suite will feature additional storage, improved functionality and refreshed trims and detailing, while dedicated dwell areas, Club Kitchens and redesigned galleys are intended to give passengers more space to move around during flights.
The airline said the A380 will have the world’s largest business-class cabin.
The scale of the business-class expansion comes as airlines increasingly focus on premium travellers. Bloomberg reported that the A380’s overall seat count will fall from 469 to 417, an 11 per cent reduction, with economy bearing much of the change.
Economy capacity will fall by about 30 per cent to 215 seats, according to Bloomberg.
The changes underline British Airways’ decision to put more emphasis on premium cabins on its A380s, even as other airlines move away from four-engine superjumbos in favour of smaller, more fuel-efficient aircraft.
The airline is continuing with the A380 partly in the context of capacity constraints at London Heathrow, where replacing a large aircraft with several smaller aircraft is not straightforward.
The strategy also comes as airlines invest heavily in premium seating to capture demand from higher-spending travellers.
British Airways’ A380 transformation follows its unveiling of the new First suite in 2024.
The new First suite is designed around greater privacy and a hotel-style feel, with centre-seat dividers that can be opened to create a shared space for passengers travelling together.
Stowable tables allow two customers to dine together, while a bespoke mini bar provides access to drinks and snacks from the seat.
British Airways is also introducing a new First amenity kit created with British heritage brand Swaine, containing Wildsmith skincare products.
For sleeping, First passengers will receive a new woven day blanket, cushion, sleepwear and slippers, followed by a luxury mattress, cotton duvet and redesigned pillow when it is time to rest.
British Airways is also introducing a refreshed First dining service across its long-haul fleet from October 1.
The new menu includes a “From the Grill” concept, allowing customers to choose from premium proteins including British roast rack of lamb and grilled salmon, alongside sides and sauces.
British Airways said its First Service Specialist training programme is being rolled out to First-trained cabin crew to support a more personalised service.
The transformation is not limited to premium passengers.
World Traveller economy customers will receive wider seats, larger entertainment screens, upgraded pillows and new blankets.
World Traveller Plus premium economy will get larger entertainment screens, privacy wings, new bedding and pillows, as well as a reusable tote-style amenity kit.
Across the aircraft, British Airways is also installing new in-flight entertainment screens and redesigning galleys and stairways.
Doyle said the investment went beyond the First cabin.
“From redesigned interiors and upgraded dining to new amenities and service delivery, every detail has been thoughtfully designed with our customers front and centre,” he said.
BA's move comes as major airlines continue to invest heavily in premium cabins and services as they seek to capture demand from higher-spending travellers. US and European carriers have been putting more money into First and business-class products, with premium passengers becoming an increasingly important source of revenue.
Emirates, which operates the world’s largest A380 fleet, is also spending heavily on its aircraft, including upgraded Premium Economy and new business-class cabins. Across the Atlantic, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have generated much of their profitability by targeting premium customers, according to Bloomberg.